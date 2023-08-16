Wells Fargo Analyst Remains Bullish about Dycom (NYSE:DY)

Dycom (NYSE:DY) stock gained 1.5% in yesterday’s extended trading session. The upside can be attributed to Wells Fargo analyst Eric Luebchow remaining bullish about DY ahead of its second-quarter earnings release with a Buy rating. The company is slated to report Q2 results on August 23.

Luebchow holds the view that, despite recent concerns regarding the supply chain, Dycom’s top-line growth is better than anticipated. Furthermore, margins are consistently expanding year-over-year. Finally, the analyst finds the risk/reward ratio of DY stock appealing. Overall, Wall Street analysts expect Dycom to post Q2 earnings of $1.66 per share, up 13.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Is Dycom a Buy?

When it comes to determining whether or not to invest in Dycom Industries’ stock, TipRanks’ unique data sets can provide valuable insights. Over the past three months, a total of 6 analysts have given ratings to DY stock. When these ratings are combined, the consensus rating for Dycom Industries’ stock is Strong Buy.

It’s worth mentioning that the most successful analyst covering DY stock in the past year has been Brent Thielman, with an average one-year return of 44.02% on DY stock. If one were to copy Brent Thielman’s trades and hold each position for one year, approximately 66.67% of the transactions would generate a profit. Just 2 months ago, Brent Thielman gave a Buy rating on the stock.

To further enhance your research on DY stock, you can also check TipRanks’ Smart Score, which predicts the stock’s future performance. With a Smart Score of 6, Dycom Industries’ stock is expected to perform in-line with the overall market. It’s important to note that past performance does not guarantee future results, but analyzing a stock’s recent price changes can provide valuable insights. In the past 6 months, DY’s price has increased by 18.11%, while year-over-year, the stock has experienced a decline of -15.34%.

Moreover, monitoring hedge funds’ trades can be extremely beneficial, as hedge fund managers consistently monitor the stock market and rely on sophisticated investment tools for their research. According to TipRanks’ data, hedge funds reduced their holdings in DY by -1.06 million shares in the last quarter. Based on the activity of these 2 hedge funds, there is a sentiment of Very Negative towards Dycom Industries’ stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc. is a company that specializes in providing contracting services across the United States. Its range of services includes engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services for telecommunications providers. The company also offers underground facility locating services to various utilities, as well as construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities and others. Established in 1969, Dycom Industries is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.