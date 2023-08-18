Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) Q2 Results Keep Analysts Optimistic

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) Q2 Results Keep Analysts Optimistic
Market Movers

Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) Q2 Results Keep Analysts Optimistic

Story Highlights

Walmart delivered higher-than-expected second-quarter results and raised its outlook for Fiscal 2024. Following this, investor sentiment was positively impacted with four analysts rating the stock a Buy.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) stock garnered optimistic views from analysts, with four of them giving it a Buy rating. The positive sentiment came in response to the better-than-expected second-quarter results. Adjusted earnings of $1.84 beat Street estimates of $1.71 per share, while revenues of $161.6 billion came ahead of consensus estimates of $160.22 billion.

Among the top-rated bullish analysts are Robert W. Baird’s Peter Benedict and Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs.

McShane believes that improving trends in general merchandise might support WMT’s topline growth and margin expansion. However, he noted that Walmart’s fiscal Q3 conservative outlook suggests a potential delay in its goal to achieve a 200-basis point improvement in profit contribution from digital operations.

Is Walmart Stock a Buy or Hold?

By utilizing TipRanks’ exclusive data sets, you can evaluate whether Walmart Inc.’s stock is worth investing in. Over the past three months, 27 analysts have provided ratings for WMT stock. When these ratings are combined, the consensus rating for Walmart Inc.’s stock is Strong Buy.

It is worth noting that the most successful analyst covering WMT stock in the past year has been Robert Drbul. Their recommendations have generated an average one-year return of 15.63% on WMT stock. If you were to replicate Robert Drbul’s trades on WMT stock and hold each position for one year, you would see a profit on 88.89% of your transactions. Just 4 days ago, Robert Drbul gave a Buy rating on the stock.

For further analysis of WMT stock, you can also refer to TipRanks’ Smart Score, which helps predict its future performance. With a Smart Score of 7, Walmart Inc.’s stock is expected to perform in-line with the overall market. It is important to remember that past performance does not guarantee future results, but examining a stock’s recent price changes can provide valuable insights. In the last 6 months, WMT’s price has increased by 7.54%. Year-over-year, the stock has risen by 13.67%.

Moreover, understanding a company’s risks can guide your decision-making process when considering a stock. Publicly traded companies are obligated to disclose risks that may impact the business and influence the stock’s performance. These disclosures are referred to as “Risk Factors.” Walmart Inc. recently reported 11 risks to the SEC, with the Ability to Sell sector representing the largest percentage of risks. Specifically, 27.27% of Walmart Inc.’s reported risk factors were associated with the Ability to Sell sector.

Overview of Walmart Inc.

Walmart, Inc. operates retail and wholesale businesses, offering a wide range of merchandise and services at competitive prices through its physical stores, Walmart.com, and mobile apps. The company is divided into three business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club (a membership-only warehouse club and samsclubs.com). Samuel Moore Walton and James Lawrence Walton founded the company in 1945, and its headquarters are located in Bentonville, AR.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on WMT

Walmart Inc. Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?
Earning ReleasesWalmart Inc. Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?
11h ago
WMT
Retail Powerhouse Walmart (NYSE: WMT) Reports Impressive Q2 Results, Raises Outlook
WMT
Target’s (NYSE:TGT) Sales Remain Under Pressure; Multiple Headwinds at Play
BUD
TGT
More WMT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on WMT

Walmart Inc. Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?
Earning ReleasesWalmart Inc. Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?
11h ago
WMT
Retail Powerhouse Walmart (NYSE: WMT) Reports Impressive Q2 Results, Raises Outlook
Market NewsRetail Powerhouse Walmart (NYSE: WMT) Reports Impressive Q2 Results, Raises Outlook
21h ago
WMT
Target’s (NYSE:TGT) Sales Remain Under Pressure; Multiple Headwinds at Play
Stock Analysis & IdeasTarget’s (NYSE:TGT) Sales Remain Under Pressure; Multiple Headwinds at Play
23h ago
BUD
TGT
More WMT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >