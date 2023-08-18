Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) Q2 Results Keep Analysts Optimistic

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) stock garnered optimistic views from analysts, with four of them giving it a Buy rating. The positive sentiment came in response to the better-than-expected second-quarter results. Adjusted earnings of $1.84 beat Street estimates of $1.71 per share, while revenues of $161.6 billion came ahead of consensus estimates of $160.22 billion.

Among the top-rated bullish analysts are Robert W. Baird’s Peter Benedict and Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs.

McShane believes that improving trends in general merchandise might support WMT’s topline growth and margin expansion. However, he noted that Walmart’s fiscal Q3 conservative outlook suggests a potential delay in its goal to achieve a 200-basis point improvement in profit contribution from digital operations.

Is Walmart Stock a Buy or Hold?

By utilizing TipRanks’ exclusive data sets, you can evaluate whether Walmart Inc.’s stock is worth investing in. Over the past three months, 27 analysts have provided ratings for WMT stock. When these ratings are combined, the consensus rating for Walmart Inc.’s stock is Strong Buy.

It is worth noting that the most successful analyst covering WMT stock in the past year has been Robert Drbul. Their recommendations have generated an average one-year return of 15.63% on WMT stock. If you were to replicate Robert Drbul’s trades on WMT stock and hold each position for one year, you would see a profit on 88.89% of your transactions. Just 4 days ago, Robert Drbul gave a Buy rating on the stock.

For further analysis of WMT stock, you can also refer to TipRanks’ Smart Score, which helps predict its future performance. With a Smart Score of 7, Walmart Inc.’s stock is expected to perform in-line with the overall market. It is important to remember that past performance does not guarantee future results, but examining a stock’s recent price changes can provide valuable insights. In the last 6 months, WMT’s price has increased by 7.54%. Year-over-year, the stock has risen by 13.67%.

Moreover, understanding a company’s risks can guide your decision-making process when considering a stock. Publicly traded companies are obligated to disclose risks that may impact the business and influence the stock’s performance. These disclosures are referred to as “Risk Factors.” Walmart Inc. recently reported 11 risks to the SEC, with the Ability to Sell sector representing the largest percentage of risks. Specifically, 27.27% of Walmart Inc.’s reported risk factors were associated with the Ability to Sell sector.

Overview of Walmart Inc.

Walmart, Inc. operates retail and wholesale businesses, offering a wide range of merchandise and services at competitive prices through its physical stores, Walmart.com, and mobile apps. The company is divided into three business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club (a membership-only warehouse club and samsclubs.com). Samuel Moore Walton and James Lawrence Walton founded the company in 1945, and its headquarters are located in Bentonville, AR.