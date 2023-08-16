Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Faces Legal Trouble

Pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) has been facing some legal trouble recently. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, has unanimously decided to reinstate a previous lawsuit filed against the company by the United States and Virginia.

The company is accused of falsely representing certain patients as eligible for costly hepatitis C drugs within Virginia’s Medicaid program. This has led to allegations that the company violated both the federal False Claims Act and Virginia state law.

Is WBA a Buy or Sell?

If you’re interested in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s stock, TipRanks’ extensive data can assist you in making an informed decision. Over the past three months, 12 analysts have provided ratings for WBA stock. When these ratings are merged, the consensus rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s stock is Hold.

To further analyze WBA stock, you can also utilize TipRanks’ Smart Score to forecast its future performance. With a Smart Score of 3, it is likely that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s stock will underperform the market. It’s important to note that past performance does not guarantee future results, but examining a stock’s recent price changes can provide valuable insights. In the last 6 months, WBA’s price has declined by -20.07%. On a year-over-year basis, the stock has fallen by -28.36%.

Furthermore, monitoring hedge funds’ trades can be highly beneficial as hedge fund managers consistently track the stock market and rely on sophisticated investment tools for their research. According to TipRanks’ data, hedge funds have reduced their holdings in WBA by -5.26 million shares in the previous quarter. Collectively, the actions of these 6 hedge funds indicate a Very Negative sentiment towards Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is a leading retail pharmacy company, operating under the Walgreens brand in the U.S. and Boots brand in the U.K. Additionally, it owns various retail and business brands, such as the No7 Beauty Company, Duane Reade, Ahumada in Chile, and Benavides in Mexico. The company also seeks equity investments in healthcare, pharmacy, and retail sectors, and has a presence in more than 25 countries with a workforce of over 450,000 employees.