Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expands Collaboration with Intel; Reports Q3 Results Tomorrow

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) has agreed to expand its partnership with Intel (INTC). The deal entails SNPS providing its advanced intellectual property (IP) portfolio to complement Intel’s manufacturing technologies, including Intel 3 and Intel 18A. This collaboration is expected to benefit Intel’s foundry customers by enhancing design execution and speeding up system-on-chip project durations.

The news comes ahead of the release of SNPS’ second-quarter results, scheduled for August 16. Overall, the Street expects Synopsys to post earnings of $2.74 in Q3, compared with $2.1 in the prior-year quarter. Further, analysts project revenue of $1.48 billion, up 19.4% from the same quarter last year.

Is SNPS a Good Buy?

By analyzing TipRanks’ exclusive data sets, you can determine whether investing in Synopsys’ stock is a wise decision. Over the past three months, 9 analysts have provided ratings for SNPS stock. When these ratings are combined into a consensus, the overall consensus rating for Synopsys’ stock is Strong Buy.

It is worth noting that the most profitable analyst covering SNPS stock in the last year has been Jason Celino, with an average one-year return of 34.07% on SNPS stock. If you were to replicate Jason Celino’s trades on SNPS stock and hold each position for one year, approximately 85.00% of your transactions would generate a profit. One month ago, Jason Celino issued a Buy rating on the stock.

Another helpful aspect to consider in your research on SNPS stock is TipRanks’ Smart Score, which can provide insights into the stock’s future performance. With a Smart Score of 9, Synopsys’ stock is expected to outperform the markets. It is important to remember that past performance does not guarantee future performance, but reviewing a stock’s recent price changes can offer valuable insights. Over the past 6 months, SNPS’s price has increased by 14.59%. Year-over-year, the stock has risen by 11.37%.

Furthermore, who can have better knowledge about a company’s operation than its officers and owners? According to TipRanks’ insider trading signal, corporate insiders have sold SNPS shares worth -$64.41 million in the last three months. This information can be beneficial in your stock research, as insider buys may indicate potential positive movement for a stock, while insider sells can be a signal of negative stock movement ahead.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc., headquartered in California, is a software company specializing in electronic products and software applications in the electronic design automation (EDA) industry. The company operates through two segments: (1) Semiconductor & System Design, which encompasses EDA tools, IP products, system integration solutions, and associated services, and (2) Software Integrity, which offers security and quality solutions for software development across various industries.