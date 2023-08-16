Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Pleased Investors with Share Repurchase Execution

Shipping company Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) disclosed that it repurchased 980,110 of its common shares at an average price of $49.66 per share. Following the news, STNG stock gained 1.5% during yesterday’s extended trading session. This positive response from investors reflects their approval of the company’s initiatives to return capital to shareholders and its progress in refinancing the balance sheet.

Furthermore, the company indicated that its current outstanding shares amount to 53.5 million. Additionally, STNG highlighted that it has nearly $164.5 million left under its 2023 share buyback program.

Is Scorpio Tankers a Good Buy?

Utilizing TipRanks’ exclusive datasets can assist you in determining whether investing in Scorpio Tankers’ stock, with the ticker symbol STNG, is a wise decision. To start off, a total of 5 analysts have provided ratings for STNG stock in the past three months. When these ratings are combined, the consensus rating for Scorpio Tankers’ stock is Strong Buy.

It is worth noting that over the past year, the most successful analyst covering STNG stock has been Gregory Lewis, with an average one-year return of 23.48% on STNG stock. If one were to replicate Gregory Lewis’ trades on STNG stock and hold each position for one year, approximately 41.67% of the transactions would result in a profit. Gregory Lewis most recently issued a Buy rating on the stock 3 months ago.

For further research on STNG stock, you may also want to consider reviewing TipRanks’ Smart Score to forecast its future performance. With a Smart Score of 9, Scorpio Tankers’ stock is expected to outperform the overall market. It is essential to remember that past performance does not guarantee future results, but examining a stock’s recent price changes can provide valuable insights. Over the past 6 months, STNG’s price has declined by -19.29%. However, year-over-year, the stock has risen by 30.19%.

In addition, monitoring hedge funds’ trades can be highly beneficial, as hedge fund managers consistently track the stock market and often rely on sophisticated investment tools for their research. According to TipRanks’ data, hedge funds increased their holdings in STNG by 65.18 thousand shares in the last quarter. Collectively, the activity of these 7 hedge funds indicates a positive sentiment toward Scorpio Tankers’ stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc. is involved in the marine transportation of petroleum products. The company operates in four segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. Emanuele A. Lauro founded the company on July 1, 2009, and its headquarters are located in Monaco.