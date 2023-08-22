Regeneron Stock (NASDAQ:REGN): Analysts are Bullish Post FDA Approval

Shares of Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) gained about 4% on Monday’s trading session. Moreover, all five analysts who reviewed their stance on REGN stock yesterday assigned it a Buy. The catalyst behind this bullish sentiment is the earlier-than-expected approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a higher dose of Regeneron’s eye disease drug, Eylea.

Following the FDA’s clearance, Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy from Hold and also raised the price target to $992 from $720. The analyst expects the approval will enable REGN to regain market share from Roche (RHHBY). Furthermore, analyst Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital raised the price target on REGN stock to $985 from $960 while maintaining a Buy rating. Seigerman believes that this recent development will bolster the company’s ophthalmology franchise.

Is REGN a Good Stock to Buy?

By analyzing TipRanks’ exclusive data, you can assess whether it is a good idea to buy Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ stock. Over the past three months, 16 analysts have provided ratings for REGN stock. When these ratings are combined, the consensus rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ stock is determined to be Moderate Buy.

It is worth noting that Terence Flynn has been the most profitable analyst covering REGN stock in the past year. Their recommendations have resulted in an average one-year return of 32.22% on REGN stock. If you were to replicate Terence Flynn’s trades on REGN stock and hold each position for one year, approximately 93.33% of your transactions would generate a profit. Terence Flynn most recently recommended buying the stock 18 days ago.

In addition to analyst ratings, TipRanks’ Smart Score can also provide insights into the future performance of REGN stock. With a Smart Score of 8, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ stock is likely to outperform the overall market. While past performance does not guarantee future results, reviewing a stock’s recent price changes can enhance your understanding of its potential. Over the past 6 months, REGN’s price has increased by 12.87%. Furthermore, the stock has risen by 37.95% year-over-year.

Furthermore, keeping track of hedge funds’ trades can provide valuable insights, as hedge fund managers continually monitor the stock market and rely on sophisticated investment tools in their research. According to TipRanks’ data, hedge funds reduced their holdings in REGN by -55.93 thousand shares in the last quarter. Collectively, the activity of these 15 hedge funds indicates a negative sentiment toward Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Established in 1988, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a New York-based biotechnology company that specializes in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions. The company’s product portfolio includes well-known brands such as EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP.