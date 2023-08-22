Regeneron Stock (NASDAQ:REGN): Analysts are Bullish Post FDA Approval

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Regeneron Stock (NASDAQ:REGN): Analysts are Bullish Post FDA Approval
Market Movers

Regeneron Stock (NASDAQ:REGN): Analysts are Bullish Post FDA Approval

Story Highlights

Regeneron has garnered several Buy ratings from analysts following the FDA’s approval of a higher-dose version of its eye disease drug, Eylea.

Shares of Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) gained about 4% on Monday’s trading session. Moreover, all five analysts who reviewed their stance on REGN stock yesterday assigned it a Buy. The catalyst behind this bullish sentiment is the earlier-than-expected approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a higher dose of Regeneron’s eye disease drug, Eylea.

Following the FDA’s clearance, Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy from Hold and also raised the price target to $992 from $720. The analyst expects the approval will enable REGN to regain market share from Roche (RHHBY). Furthermore, analyst Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital raised the price target on REGN stock to $985 from $960 while maintaining a Buy rating. Seigerman believes that this recent development will bolster the company’s ophthalmology franchise.

Is REGN a Good Stock to Buy?

By analyzing TipRanks’ exclusive data, you can assess whether it is a good idea to buy Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ stock. Over the past three months, 16 analysts have provided ratings for REGN stock. When these ratings are combined, the consensus rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ stock is determined to be Moderate Buy.

It is worth noting that Terence Flynn has been the most profitable analyst covering REGN stock in the past year. Their recommendations have resulted in an average one-year return of 32.22% on REGN stock. If you were to replicate Terence Flynn’s trades on REGN stock and hold each position for one year, approximately 93.33% of your transactions would generate a profit. Terence Flynn most recently recommended buying the stock 18 days ago.

In addition to analyst ratings, TipRanks’ Smart Score can also provide insights into the future performance of REGN stock. With a Smart Score of 8, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ stock is likely to outperform the overall market. While past performance does not guarantee future results, reviewing a stock’s recent price changes can enhance your understanding of its potential. Over the past 6 months, REGN’s price has increased by 12.87%. Furthermore, the stock has risen by 37.95% year-over-year.

Furthermore, keeping track of hedge funds’ trades can provide valuable insights, as hedge fund managers continually monitor the stock market and rely on sophisticated investment tools in their research. According to TipRanks’ data, hedge funds reduced their holdings in REGN by -55.93 thousand shares in the last quarter. Collectively, the activity of these 15 hedge funds indicates a negative sentiment toward Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Established in 1988, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a New York-based biotechnology company that specializes in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions. The company’s product portfolio includes well-known brands such as EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on REGN

EYLEA HD (aflibercept) Injection 8 mg Approved by FDA for Treatment of Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (wAMD), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Diabetic Retinopathy (DR)
Press ReleasesEYLEA HD (aflibercept) Injection 8 mg Approved by FDA for Treatment of Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (wAMD), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Diabetic Retinopathy (DR)
3d ago
REGN
RBC says Regeneron news intimates high-dose Eylea approval likely
CTLT
REGN
Regeneron announces FDA approval of Veopoz for Chaple disease
REGN
More REGN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on REGN

EYLEA HD (aflibercept) Injection 8 mg Approved by FDA for Treatment of Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (wAMD), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Diabetic Retinopathy (DR)
Press ReleasesEYLEA HD (aflibercept) Injection 8 mg Approved by FDA for Treatment of Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (wAMD), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Diabetic Retinopathy (DR)
3d ago
REGN
RBC says Regeneron news intimates high-dose Eylea approval likely
The FlyRBC says Regeneron news intimates high-dose Eylea approval likely
3d ago
CTLT
REGN
Regeneron announces FDA approval of Veopoz for Chaple disease
The FlyRegeneron announces FDA approval of Veopoz for Chaple disease
3d ago
REGN
More REGN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >