Peloton Stock (NASDAQ:PTON): Analysts Maintain Neutral Stance Ahead of Q4 Earnings

Fitness company Peloton’s (NASDAQ:PTON) stock has declined more than 4% in the past five days. Moreover, analysts hold a neutral stance ahead of the fiscal fourth-quarter earnings release scheduled for August 23, before the market opens.

Most recently, analyst Shweta Khajuria from Evercore ISI rated PTON stock a Hold. Khajuria has removed the stock from the firm’s “Tactical Underperform List.” She anticipates no significant decline in the stock price in the short term. Additionally, with respect to Q4 earnings, the analyst believes that Peloton has the potential to exceed the Street’s estimate of 3.09 million connected fitness subscribers.

Currently, Wall Street analysts expect PTON to report revenues of $641.02 million in fiscal Q4, which reflects a 5.5% decline from the prior-year quarter’s revenue of $678.7 million. At the same time, analysts expect the company to post a loss of $0.4 per share, compared with a loss of $3.68 in the year-ago quarter.

What is the Price Target for PTON?

By analyzing TipRanks’ exclusive data sets, you can determine whether investing in Peloton Interactive’s stock (PTON) is a wise decision. Over the past three months, six analysts have rated PTON stock. When their ratings are combined, the consensus rating for Peloton Interactive’s stock is Hold.

It’s worth noting that Ronald Josey has been the most successful analyst covering PTON stock in the last year. Their recommendations have resulted in an average one-year return of 63.33% for PTON stock. If you were to follow Ronald Josey’s trades and hold each position for one year, approximately 35.00% of your transactions would generate a profit. Ronald Josey’s most recent rating on the stock was Buy, which was given three months ago.

To further enhance your research on PTON stock, you can also consider examining TipRanks’ Smart Score, which predicts the stock’s future performance. With a Smart Score of 2, Peloton Interactive’s stock is expected to underperform the overall market. While past performance is not indicative of future results, reviewing a stock’s recent price changes can provide insights. In the past six months, PTON’s price has declined by -47.73%. Year-over-year, the stock has fallen by -39.38%.

Furthermore, it can be highly valuable to monitor hedge funds’ trades, as hedge fund managers continuously analyze the stock market using sophisticated investment tools. According to TipRanks’ data, hedge funds have reduced their holdings in PTON by -3.5 million shares in the last quarter. The collective activity of these 12 hedge funds reflects a sentiment of Very Negative towards Peloton Interactive’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Inc. is an exercise equipment and media company based in New York. Established in 2012, the company offers interactive fitness products like the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which provide live and on-demand fitness classes.