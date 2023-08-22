Peloton Stock (NASDAQ:PTON): Analysts Maintain Neutral Stance Ahead of Q4 Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Peloton Stock (NASDAQ:PTON): Analysts Maintain Neutral Stance Ahead of Q4 Earnings
Market Movers

Peloton Stock (NASDAQ:PTON): Analysts Maintain Neutral Stance Ahead of Q4 Earnings

Story Highlights

Peloton is scheduled to release fiscal fourth-quarter results on August 23. Analysts expect the company to report a narrower loss and lower revenues compared to the same period last year.

Fitness company Peloton’s (NASDAQ:PTON) stock has declined more than 4% in the past five days. Moreover, analysts hold a neutral stance ahead of the fiscal fourth-quarter earnings release scheduled for August 23, before the market opens.

Most recently, analyst Shweta Khajuria from Evercore ISI rated PTON stock a Hold. Khajuria has removed the stock from the firm’s “Tactical Underperform List.” She anticipates no significant decline in the stock price in the short term. Additionally, with respect to Q4 earnings, the analyst believes that Peloton has the potential to exceed the Street’s estimate of 3.09 million connected fitness subscribers.

Currently, Wall Street analysts expect PTON to report revenues of $641.02 million in fiscal Q4, which reflects a 5.5% decline from the prior-year quarter’s revenue of $678.7 million. At the same time, analysts expect the company to post a loss of $0.4 per share, compared with a loss of $3.68 in the year-ago quarter.

What is the Price Target for PTON?

By analyzing TipRanks’ exclusive data sets, you can determine whether investing in Peloton Interactive’s stock (PTON) is a wise decision. Over the past three months, six analysts have rated PTON stock. When their ratings are combined, the consensus rating for Peloton Interactive’s stock is Hold.

It’s worth noting that Ronald Josey has been the most successful analyst covering PTON stock in the last year. Their recommendations have resulted in an average one-year return of 63.33% for PTON stock. If you were to follow Ronald Josey’s trades and hold each position for one year, approximately 35.00% of your transactions would generate a profit. Ronald Josey’s most recent rating on the stock was Buy, which was given three months ago.

To further enhance your research on PTON stock, you can also consider examining TipRanks’ Smart Score, which predicts the stock’s future performance. With a Smart Score of 2, Peloton Interactive’s stock is expected to underperform the overall market. While past performance is not indicative of future results, reviewing a stock’s recent price changes can provide insights. In the past six months, PTON’s price has declined by -47.73%. Year-over-year, the stock has fallen by -39.38%.

Furthermore, it can be highly valuable to monitor hedge funds’ trades, as hedge fund managers continuously analyze the stock market using sophisticated investment tools. According to TipRanks’ data, hedge funds have reduced their holdings in PTON by -3.5 million shares in the last quarter. The collective activity of these 12 hedge funds reflects a sentiment of Very Negative towards Peloton Interactive’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Inc. is an exercise equipment and media company based in New York. Established in 2012, the company offers interactive fitness products like the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which provide live and on-demand fitness classes.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on PTON

Earning ReleasesOptions Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, August 21 – August 24, 2023
20h ago
M
FL
Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Down While Hunting New Growth Vectors
PTON
Peloton Interactive call volume above normal and directionally bullish
PTON
More PTON Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PTON

Earning ReleasesOptions Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, August 21 – August 24, 2023
20h ago
M
FL
Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Down While Hunting New Growth Vectors
Market NewsPeloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Down While Hunting New Growth Vectors
4d ago
PTON
Peloton Interactive call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyPeloton Interactive call volume above normal and directionally bullish
5d ago
PTON
More PTON Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >