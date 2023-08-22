Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Strong Q4 Earnings Trigger a Slew of “Buys”

Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) gained about 15% yesterday. The upside follows strong fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings, which surpassed analysts’ expectations and rose 80% year-over-year. Following the Q4 results release, PANW received a slew of Buy ratings from 18 Wall Street analysts.

Many analysts have raised their price targets and maintained a bullish stance on PANW stock. Among these, Scotiabank analyst Patrick Colville referred to Palo Alto Networks as a “must-own” stock. Furthermore, top-rated Mizuho Securities analyst Gregg Moskowitz believes PANW’s medium-term targets to be encouraging and believes in its positive shift towards higher-growth recurring revenue.

What is the Price Target for PANW?

TipRanks offers valuable insights to help you determine whether investing in Palo Alto Networks’ stock (PANW) is a smart decision. Currently, 33 analysts have provided ratings for PANW stock in the past three months. When these ratings are combined, the consensus rating for PANW stock is Strong Buy.

It’s worth noting that Jonathan Ruykhaver has been the most successful analyst covering PANW stock in the past year. Their recommendations have resulted in an average one-year return of 36.98% on PANW stock. If you were to follow Ruykhaver’s trades and hold each position for one year, you would have made a profit on 93.94% of your transactions. Just one day ago, Ruykhaver gave a Buy rating on PANW stock.

To gain further insight into PANW stock, you can also consider TipRanks’ Smart Score, which predicts future performance. With a Smart Score of 8, Palo Alto Networks’ stock is expected to outperform the market. It’s important to remember that past performance does not guarantee future results. However, analyzing a stock’s recent price changes can provide valuable information. Over the past 6 months, PANW’s price has increased by 28.26%. Year-over-year, the stock has risen by 42.20%.

Assessing the risks associated with a company can also influence your investment decision. Publicly traded companies are required to disclose potential risks that can impact their business and stock price. These disclosures, known as “Risk Factors,” can be helpful in evaluating a stock. Palo Alto Networks recently reported 54 risks to the SEC, with the Financial & Corporate sector accounting for the highest percentage of risks at 35.19%.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc., headquartered in California, is a leading global cybersecurity company. Since its establishment in 2005, the company has been providing network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities.