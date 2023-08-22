tiprankstipranks
Nordson Stock (NASDAQ:NDSN) Down on Mixed Q3 Results; Guidance Cut
Market Movers

Nordson Stock (NASDAQ:NDSN) Down on Mixed Q3 Results; Guidance Cut

Story Highlights

Nordson stock declined by 5% in after-hours trading on Monday. The fall comes after a mixed fiscal third-quarter report and narrowed Fiscal Year 2023 outlook.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) stock was down about 5% in yesterday’s extended trade following the release of mixed fiscal third-quarter results and narrowed Fiscal 2023 guidance. While NDSN was able to exceed earnings expectations, it fell short of sales estimates. Also, both earnings and revenues showed unfavorable year-over-year comparisons. The company’s quarterly performance was affected by weak electronics and biopharma end-market demand.

Looking ahead, Nordson has revised its revenue growth forecast for Fiscal 2023, now expecting it to be in the range of 0% to 2%, down from the previous guidance of 0% to 3%. Also, it now anticipates adjusted earnings between $8.9 and $9.05, down from the previous outlook of $8.9 to $9.3.

Is Nordson a Buy?

Using TipRanks’ comprehensive data, you can assess whether purchasing Nordson Corporation’s stock (NDSN) is a wise decision. Over the past three months, 6 analysts have provided ratings for NDSN stock. When these ratings are consolidated, the consensus rating for Nordson Corporation’s stock is Strong Buy.

It’s worth noting that the most successful analyst covering NDSN stock in the past year has been Michael Halloran, with an average one-year return of 7.11% on NDSN stock. If you were to replicate Halloran’s trades and hold each position for one year, approximately 72.22% of your transactions would turn a profit. Halloran recently rated the stock as a Buy 2 months ago.

To further analyze NDSN stock, you may want to consider TipRanks’ Smart Score, which predicts future performance. With a Smart Score of 9, Nordson Corporation’s stock is expected to outperform the market. While past performance does not guarantee future results, reviewing a stock’s recent price changes can provide valuable insights. Over the past 6 months, NDSN’s price has increased by 4.68%. However, year-over-year, the stock has experienced a negative change of -0.27%.

Understanding a company’s risks is crucial in determining whether a stock is worth investing in. Publicly traded companies are obligated to disclose risk factors that could impact their business and stock performance. Nordson Corporation recently reported 24 risks to the SEC. The Financial & Corporate sector accounted for the largest percentage of these risks, constituting 25.00% of all reported risk factors for Nordson Corporation.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation is involved in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of products and systems used in various applications such as adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials, and other materials. The company operates through three segments: Adhesive Dispensing, Advanced Technology, and Industrial Coating Systems. The Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing and processing technology to diverse markets for various applications, including packaging, polymer processing, and product assembly services. The Advanced Technology Systems segment offers electronic systems, fluid management, test and inspection services. The Industrial Coating Systems segment supplies standard and customized equipment primarily used for applying coatings, paint, finishes, sealants, and other materials. This segment specializes in cold materials, container coating, liquid finishing, powder coating, curing, and drying systems. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1954 by Eric T. Nord, Evan W. Nord, and Walter G. Nord and is headquartered in Westlake, OH.

More News & Analysis on NDSN

Earning ReleasesOptions Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, August 21, 2023
19h ago
FN
LU
Is NDSN a Buy, Before Earnings?
Pre-EarningsIs NDSN a Buy, Before Earnings?
3d ago
NDSN
Nordson to acquire ARAG Group for EUR 960M
The FlyNordson to acquire ARAG Group for EUR 960M
2M ago
NDSN
More NDSN Latest News >

