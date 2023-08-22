Nordson Stock (NASDAQ:NDSN) Down on Mixed Q3 Results; Guidance Cut

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) stock was down about 5% in yesterday’s extended trade following the release of mixed fiscal third-quarter results and narrowed Fiscal 2023 guidance. While NDSN was able to exceed earnings expectations, it fell short of sales estimates. Also, both earnings and revenues showed unfavorable year-over-year comparisons. The company’s quarterly performance was affected by weak electronics and biopharma end-market demand.

Looking ahead, Nordson has revised its revenue growth forecast for Fiscal 2023, now expecting it to be in the range of 0% to 2%, down from the previous guidance of 0% to 3%. Also, it now anticipates adjusted earnings between $8.9 and $9.05, down from the previous outlook of $8.9 to $9.3.

Nordson Corporation is involved in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of products and systems used in various applications such as adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials, and other materials. The company operates through three segments: Adhesive Dispensing, Advanced Technology, and Industrial Coating Systems. The Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing and processing technology to diverse markets for various applications, including packaging, polymer processing, and product assembly services. The Advanced Technology Systems segment offers electronic systems, fluid management, test and inspection services. The Industrial Coating Systems segment supplies standard and customized equipment primarily used for applying coatings, paint, finishes, sealants, and other materials. This segment specializes in cold materials, container coating, liquid finishing, powder coating, curing, and drying systems. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1954 by Eric T. Nord, Evan W. Nord, and Walter G. Nord and is headquartered in Westlake, OH.