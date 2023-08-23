Medtronic Stock (NYSE:MDT) Gained on Stellar Q1 Results

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Medtronic Stock (NYSE:MDT) Gained on Stellar Q1 Results
Market Movers

Medtronic Stock (NYSE:MDT) Gained on Stellar Q1 Results

Story Highlights

Medtronic reported promising fiscal first-quarter results as adjusted earnings and revenues easily surpassed the analysts’ expectations. Also, MDT lifted guidance for Fiscal 2024.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) stock gained about 2.6% on Tuesday’s trading session following its stellar performance in fiscal first-quarter results. Moreover, MDT raised its adjusted EPS outlook for Fiscal 2024 to $5.08 to $5.16 from $5 to $5.10, along with its organic revenue growth guidance to 4.5% from 4.0% – 4.5%.

Regarding Wall Street expectations, Medtronic reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.2, which increased by 6% year-over-year and surpassed the consensus estimates of $1.11 per share. Meanwhile, revenues of $7.7 billion rose 4.5% from the year-ago quarter and surpassed analysts’ estimates of $7.57 billion. Following the first quarter earnings release, two analysts reiterated a Buy rating on MDT stock.

What is the Price Target for MDT Stock?

Using TipRanks’ unique data sets, you can assess whether purchasing Medtronic’s stock is a wise decision. Over the past three months, 15 analysts have provided ratings for MDT stock. When these ratings are combined, the consensus rating for Medtronic’s stock is classified as Moderate Buy.

It is worth noting that Kristen Stewart has been the most successful analyst covering MDT stock in the past year, with an average one-year return of 13.53% on MDT stock. By replicating Kristen Stewart’s trades on MDT stock and holding each position for a year, approximately 79.17% of your transactions would generate a profit. Just two months ago, Kristen Stewart gave a Buy rating on the stock.

For further research on MDT stock, you can also examine TipRanks’ Smart Score, which predicts its future performance. Medtronic’s stock has a Smart Score of 9, indicating its likely outperformance compared to the broader market. While past performance does not guarantee future results, reviewing a stock’s recent price changes can provide valuable insights. Over the past six months, MDT’s price has increased by 1.33%. However, on a year-over-year basis, the stock has declined by -4.07%.

Additionally, tracking hedge funds’ trades can be invaluable, as hedge fund managers consistently monitor the stock market and rely on expensive investment tools in their research. According to TipRanks’ data, hedge funds have increased their holdings in MDT by 2.46 million shares in the last quarter. Collectively, the activity of these 25 hedge funds indicates a highly positive sentiment towards Medtronic’s stock.

A Brief Overview of Medtronic

Established in 1949, Medtronic Plc is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on MDT

Earning ReleasesOptions Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, August 22, 2023
21h ago
M
BJ
Medtronic reports first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results
MDT
Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
M
BJ
More MDT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MDT

Earning ReleasesOptions Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, August 22, 2023
21h ago
M
BJ
Medtronic reports first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results
Press ReleasesMedtronic reports first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results
21h ago
MDT
Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
The FlyNotable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
2d ago
M
BJ
More MDT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >