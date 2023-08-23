Medtronic Stock (NYSE:MDT) Gained on Stellar Q1 Results

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) stock gained about 2.6% on Tuesday’s trading session following its stellar performance in fiscal first-quarter results. Moreover, MDT raised its adjusted EPS outlook for Fiscal 2024 to $5.08 to $5.16 from $5 to $5.10, along with its organic revenue growth guidance to 4.5% from 4.0% – 4.5%.

Regarding Wall Street expectations, Medtronic reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.2, which increased by 6% year-over-year and surpassed the consensus estimates of $1.11 per share. Meanwhile, revenues of $7.7 billion rose 4.5% from the year-ago quarter and surpassed analysts’ estimates of $7.57 billion. Following the first quarter earnings release, two analysts reiterated a Buy rating on MDT stock.

What is the Price Target for MDT Stock?

Using TipRanks’ unique data sets, you can assess whether purchasing Medtronic’s stock is a wise decision. Over the past three months, 15 analysts have provided ratings for MDT stock. When these ratings are combined, the consensus rating for Medtronic’s stock is classified as Moderate Buy.

It is worth noting that Kristen Stewart has been the most successful analyst covering MDT stock in the past year, with an average one-year return of 13.53% on MDT stock. By replicating Kristen Stewart’s trades on MDT stock and holding each position for a year, approximately 79.17% of your transactions would generate a profit. Just two months ago, Kristen Stewart gave a Buy rating on the stock.

For further research on MDT stock, you can also examine TipRanks’ Smart Score, which predicts its future performance. Medtronic’s stock has a Smart Score of 9, indicating its likely outperformance compared to the broader market. While past performance does not guarantee future results, reviewing a stock’s recent price changes can provide valuable insights. Over the past six months, MDT’s price has increased by 1.33%. However, on a year-over-year basis, the stock has declined by -4.07%.

Additionally, tracking hedge funds’ trades can be invaluable, as hedge fund managers consistently monitor the stock market and rely on expensive investment tools in their research. According to TipRanks’ data, hedge funds have increased their holdings in MDT by 2.46 million shares in the last quarter. Collectively, the activity of these 25 hedge funds indicates a highly positive sentiment towards Medtronic’s stock.

A Brief Overview of Medtronic

Established in 1949, Medtronic Plc is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.