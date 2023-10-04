McCormick Stock (NYSE:MKC) Down on Disappointing Q3 Results

McCormick (NYSE:MKC) stock fell about 8.5% yesterday after the spice maker reported disappointing results for the fiscal third quarter. Adjusted EPS of $0.65 was down 5.8% year-over-year and came in line with the consensus estimates. Meanwhile, MKC’s revenues of $1.68 billion rose 6% year-over-year but missed analysts’ expectations of $1.7 billion. The company’s performance was marred by muted Chinese demand, which led to a 2% drop in overall sales volume.

Looking ahead, the company reiterated its Fiscal 2023 sales growth guidance of 5% to 7%. McCormick also raised its adjusted EPS outlook to between $2.62 and $2.67, compared with prior guidance of $2.60 to $2.65. The updated guidance is driven by the strong year-to-date and projected performance of its joint venture, McCormick de Mexico.

Is MKC Stock a Buy?

Utilizing TipRanks’ exclusive data sets can assist you in determining if investing in McCormick & Company Inc’s stock, MKC, is a wise decision. Over the past three months, MKC stock has received ratings from 5 analysts. When these ratings are aggregated, the consensus rating for McCormick & Company Inc’s stock is Moderate Sell.

It is worth noting that Kenneth Goldman has been the most successful analyst covering MKC stock over the past year, with an average one-year return of 1.25% on MKC stock. By mimicking Kenneth Goldman’s trades on MKC stock and holding each position for one year, approximately 58.33% of your transactions would generate a profit. As of 29 days ago, Kenneth Goldman issued a Sell rating on the stock.

To further enhance your research on MKC stock, you may also examine TipRanks’ Smart Score to forecast its future performance. With a Smart Score of 4, McCormick & Company Inc’s stock is expected to perform similarly to the overall market. It is important to remember that past performance does not guarantee future performance, although analyzing a stock’s recent price changes can provide valuable insights. Over the past 6 months, MKC’s price has experienced a decline of -18.92%. Year-over-year, the stock has fallen by -6.34%.

Moreover, who better understands a company’s operations than its officers and owners? According to TipRanks’ insider trading signal, corporate insiders have sold MKC shares amounting to -$1.42 million in the last three months. This information can be valuable in your stock research, as insider purchases may indicate potential positive movement for a stock, while insider sales can be a signal of upcoming negative stock movement.

About McCormick & Company Inc

Established in 1889, McCormick & Co., Inc. is a food company based in Maryland. The company is involved in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. McCormick & Company Inc operates through two segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions.