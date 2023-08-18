Lumentum Stock (NASDAQ:LITE) Fell Despite Q4 Beat; Here’s Why

Optical and photonic products maker Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) stock fell more than 3% in yesterday’s extended trading session despite the company’s better-than-expected fiscal fourth quarter results. The fall in stock price can be attributed to the year-over-year decline in revenue and adjusted earnings owing to weakness in the Optical Communications segment.

Furthermore, LITE provided weaker-than-expected fiscal first-quarter guidance. This is because the company expects customers’ inventory corrections to continue impacting its shipments until 2023 end. Thus, Lumentum projects Q1 revenue between $300 million and $325 million, lower than the consensus estimate of $368.5 million. Subsequent to the earnings release, analyst Richard Shannon from Craig-Hallum assigned a Hold rating to LITE stock.

Will LITE Stock Go Up?

Discover if Lumentum Holdings Inc’s stock, LITE, is a good investment with the help of TipRanks’ unique data sets. In the last three months, 7 analysts have rated LITE stock, and when their ratings are combined, the consensus rating is Hold.

It’s worth noting that the most successful analyst covering LITE stock in the past year has been Simon Leopold. Their recommendations have yielded an average one-year return of 14.38% on LITE stock. If you had followed Simon Leopold’s trades and held each position for a year, 68.89% of your transactions would have been profitable. Simon Leopold’s most recent rating on the stock was Buy, given 3 months ago.

To further analyze LITE stock, you can also consider TipRanks’ Smart Score, which predicts future performance. Lumentum Holdings Inc’s stock has a Smart Score of 4, indicating that it is likely to perform in line with the market. Keep in mind that past performance does not guarantee future results, but reviewing a stock’s recent price changes can provide insights. Over the past 6 months, LITE’s price has dropped by -20.56%, and year-over-year, it has fallen by -50.17%.

In addition, tracking hedge funds’ trades can be valuable since hedge fund managers constantly monitor the stock market and rely on sophisticated investment tools for their research. According to TipRanks’ data, hedge funds reduced their holdings in LITE by -29.44 thousand shares in the last quarter. The collective activity of these 5 hedge funds indicates a positive sentiment towards Lumentum Holdings Inc’s stock.

About Lumentum Holdings Inc

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a company that specializes in optical and photonic products. It operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers. The OpComms segment provides components, modules, and subsystems to support various applications, including access, metro, long-haul, and submarine networks. On the other hand, the Commercial Lasers segment serves customers in industries such as sheet metal processing, manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing, and precision machining. Some specific applications include drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Lumentum Holdings Inc was established on February 10, 2015, and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.