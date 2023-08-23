tiprankstipranks
Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW): Analysts Stick With “Buy Rating” Despite Weak Sales Trend
Market Movers

Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW): Analysts Stick With “Buy Rating” Despite Weak Sales Trend

Story Highlights

Lowe’s received five Buy ratings yesterday despite reporting mixed performance in the second quarter. The analysts are optimistic about the strength of the company’s Pro and e-commerce businesses.

Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) stock gained about 4% yesterday despite mixed results in the second quarter. The retailer’s performance was marred by weak sales trends in DIY discretionary products and lumber deflation. Nevertheless, five Wall Street analysts stick to their Buy ratings on the stock owing to the strong performance of LOW’s Pro and online channels.

Among the bullish analysts, Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs noted that Lowe’s Pro customer business remained resilient during the reported quarter and that 75% of Pros continue to report a “healthy backlog.” Furthermore, analyst Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo is encouraged by the expanding margins and lower valuation of Lowe’s in comparison to its peer Home Depot (HD).

Is Lowe’s a Buy or Hold?

By analyzing TipRanks’ unique data sets, you can determine if Lowe’s Companies’ stock is a worthwhile investment. Over the past three months, 16 analysts have provided ratings for LOW stock. When these ratings are combined, the consensus rating for Lowe’s Companies’ stock is a Moderate Buy.

It’s worth noting that Michael Baker has been the most profitable analyst covering LOW stock in the past year. Their recommendations have resulted in an average one-year return of 25.48% on LOW stock. If you were to follow Michael Baker’s trades and hold each position for a year, approximately 88.89% of your transactions would generate a profit. Just three months ago, Michael Baker gave LOW stock a Buy rating.

Another useful tool to assess LOW stock is TipRanks’ Smart Score, which predicts future performance. With a Smart Score of 4, Lowe’s Companies’ stock is expected to perform in-line with the market. Although past performance does not guarantee future results, reviewing a stock’s recent price changes can offer insight. In the past six months, LOW’s price has increased by 12.72%. Year-over-year, the stock has risen by 11.03%.

Furthermore, understanding a company’s risks is crucial when considering an investment. Public companies are obligated to disclose risk factors that can affect their business and impact the stock. Lowe’s Companies recently reported 25 risks to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Production sector accounted for the largest percentage of risks for Lowe’s Companies, with 28.00% of all reported risk factors being in that sector.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. was established in 1946 and operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a wide range of home improvement products across various categories, including appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors. Its headquarters are located in Mooresville, North Carolina.

