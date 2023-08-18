tiprankstipranks
Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Fell Amid Overstated Income Disclosures
Market Movers

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Fell Amid Overstated Income Disclosures

Story Highlights

Lovesac experienced a decline in its stock price yesterday after the company revealed inconsistencies in the reporting of last-mile freight expenses.

Shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) fell 3% yesterday and another 4% in the after-hours trading session. The decline follows LOVE’s disclosure that it overstated operating income and net income for both Fiscal 2023 and the first quarter of Fiscal 2024 (ended April 30).

Based on an internal investigation, the furniture retailer identified discrepancies in the recording of last-mile freight expenses. As a result, the reported figures for operating income and net income were found to have been overstated by nearly $1.5 million to $2.5 million and $1 million to $2 million, respectively, for Fiscal 2023. Meanwhile, fiscal Q1 operating income and net income were each overstated by less than $500,000.

Is LOVE a Good Stock to Buy?

When it comes to determining whether The Lovesac Co’s stock (LOVE) is a good investment, TipRanks’ unique data sets can provide valuable insights. Over the past three months, LOVE stock has received ratings from 2 analysts. Taking these ratings into account, the consensus rating on The Lovesac Co’s stock is Moderate Buy.

It’s worth noting that in the previous year, the most successful analyst covering LOVE stock has been Maria Ripps. Following their recommendations on LOVE stock would have resulted in an average one-year return of 119.53%. If you had followed Maria Ripps’ trades on LOVE stock and held each position for one year, around 57.14% of your transactions would have generated a profit. Maria Ripps’ most recent Buy rating on the stock was given 8 months ago.

For a more comprehensive analysis of LOVE stock, you can also refer to TipRanks’ Smart Score, which predicts future performance. With a Smart Score of 6, The Lovesac Co’s stock is expected to perform in-line with the overall market. Keep in mind that past performance does not guarantee future results, but reviewing a stock’s recent price changes can provide insights. Over the past 6 months, LOVE’s price has declined by -20.54%, and on a year-over-year basis, the stock has fallen by -36.61%.

Furthermore, understanding a company’s risks is crucial when evaluating a stock. Publicly traded companies are obligated to disclose risk factors that can impact their business and stock performance. The Lovesac Co recently reported 53 risks to the SEC, with the Financial & Corporate sector containing the highest percentage of these risks (26.42% of all reported risk factors).

About The Lovesac Co

The Lovesac Co. is a technology-driven omni-channel company founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, the company specializes in designing, manufacturing, and selling modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. In addition to sactionals, sacs, and accessories, the company offers an innovative approach to furniture.

More News & Analysis on LOVE

Lovesac down 7% at $22.00 afterhours following restatement of financials
The FlyLovesac down 7% at $22.00 afterhours following restatement of financials
1d ago
LOVE
Lovesac says FY23 net income overstated by $1M-$2M
The FlyLovesac says FY23 net income overstated by $1M-$2M
1d ago
LOVE
Lovesac appoints Kawaja as Chief People Officer
The FlyLovesac appoints Kawaja as Chief People Officer
25d ago
LOVE
More LOVE Latest News >

