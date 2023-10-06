Lamb Weston Stock (NYSE:LW): Analysts Reaffirm Buy Rating Post Q1 Results

Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) bagged a Buy rating from two Wall Street analysts after reporting better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results and boosting the Fiscal 2024 outlook. Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson and Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Samuelson are bullish on LW stock. Both analysts raised their EBITDA forecasts for the company due to expected higher revenues and an overall improved margin structure.

The frozen potato product maker’s strong quarterly performance was attributed to higher prices and a favorable product mix, leading to a positive revision of its sales and earnings guidance for the full year. LW shares rose over 8% in yesterday’s trading session.

Is LW Stock a Good Buy?

When it comes to determining whether Lamb Weston Holdings’ stock is a Buy, TipRanks’ unique data sets can provide valuable insights. Over the past three months, seven analysts have given ratings to LW stock. When these ratings are combined into a consensus, the consensus rating on Lamb Weston Holdings’ stock is Strong Buy.

It is worth mentioning that the most profitable analyst covering LW stock in the past year has been Robert Dickerson. Their calls on LW stock have resulted in an average one-year return of 23.93%. If you were to copy Robert Dickerson’s trades on LW stock and hold each position for one year, approximately 69.23% of your transactions would generate a profit. Robert Dickerson recently gave a Buy rating on the stock, just one day ago.

To further enhance your research on LW stock, you can also examine TipRanks’ Smart Score, which can help predict its future performance. With a Smart Score of 9, Lamb Weston Holdings’ stock is projected to outperform the markets. While past performance does not guarantee future results, reviewing a stock’s recent price changes can provide a better understanding of its performance. Over the past 6 months, LW’s price has decreased by -8.04%, but year-over-year, the stock has risen by 19.45%.

Furthermore, evaluating a company’s risks is crucial when considering whether a stock is a buy. Public companies are obligated to disclose risks that may impact their business and stock; these disclosures are called “Risk Factors.” Lamb Weston Holdings recently reported 33 risks to the SEC, with the Financial & Corporate sector holding the highest percentage of risks. Specifically, 24.24% of all reported risk factors for Lamb Weston Holdings were related to the Financial & Corporate sector.

About Lamb Weston Holdings

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. is involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. The company operates through four business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment encompasses branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets. The Foodservice segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold throughout the United States and Canada. The Retail segment focuses on consumer-facing retail branded and private label frozen potato products primarily sold to grocery, mass merchants, club, and specialty retailers. The Other segment comprises vegetable and dairy businesses. Lamb Weston Holdings was established on July 5, 2016, and has its headquarters in Eagle, ID.