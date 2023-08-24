tiprankstipranks
Here’s Why Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) Stock Gained Yesterday
Market Movers

Here’s Why Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) Stock Gained Yesterday

Story Highlights

Thermo Fisher is assisting Novo Nordisk by manufacturing Wegovy, the much-demanded weight-loss drug. Also, TMO is actively introducing new products to enhance efficiency.

Shares of Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) gained about 3.5% in yesterday’s trading session. Reportedly, Thermo Fisher is aiding Novo Nordisk (NVO) in the manufacture of Wegovy, the latter’s weight-loss drug. In this regard, Thermo Fisher is filling the Wegovy injection pens at its Greenville, North Carolina, facility.

Furthermore, TMO recently launched a new chromosomal microarray, Applied Biosystems CytoScan HD Accel. The array is expected to offer a quick two-day turnaround time and help enhance the productivity and efficiency of cytogenetic research labs.

Is TMO Stock a Good Buy?

When it comes to determining whether Thermo Fisher Scientific’s stock is worth considering, TipRanks’ unique data sets can provide valuable insights. Over the past three months, 12 analysts have given ratings to TMO stock. By combining these ratings into a consensus, it can be concluded that the consensus rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific’s stock is Strong Buy.

It’s worth noting that the most profitable analyst covering TMO stock in the past year has been Daniel Arias. Their calls on TMO stock have yielded an average one-year return of 26.04%. If one were to copy Daniel Arias’ trades on TMO stock and hold each position for one year, approximately 83.33% of the transactions would generate a profit. Daniel Arias recently gave a Buy rating on the stock 24 days ago.

Another useful tool for further research on TMO stock is TipRanks’ Smart Score, which predicts the stock’s future performance. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s stock has a Smart Score of 7, indicating that it is likely to perform in-line with the markets. While past performance does not guarantee future performance, reviewing a stock’s recent price changes can offer insights. Over the past 6 months, TMO’s price has risen by 0.58%, but year-over-year, the stock has fallen by -4.64%.

Furthermore, understanding a company’s risks is crucial in determining whether a stock is a good investment. Public companies are obligated to disclose risks that can impact the business and the stock, known as “Risk Factors.” Thermo Fisher Scientific recently reported 25 risks to the SEC, with the Legal & Regulatory sector having the highest percentage of risks. Specifically, 24.00% of all reported risk factors for Thermo Fisher Scientific were in the Legal & Regulatory sector.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. is a company that provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. The company was founded on October 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

