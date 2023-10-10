tiprankstipranks
Here’s Why CF Holdings (NYSE:CF) & Other Fertilizer Stocks Gained Yesterday
Market Movers

Here’s Why CF Holdings (NYSE:CF) & Other Fertilizer Stocks Gained Yesterday

Story Highlights

The stock prices of CF Holdings and other fertilizer companies increased due to concerns about possible interruptions in the world’s nitrogen supplies. These disruptions may increase nutrient prices, improving the financial performance of these companies.

CF Holdings (NYSE:CF) stock rose more than 6% in yesterday’s trading session. Interestingly, the stocks of several fertilizer makers witnessed an upward pressure, with Nutrien (NTR), Mosaic (MOS), and Bunge (BG) each up by 4%, 6.8%, and 2.3%, respectively. The upside is driven by growing concerns regarding potential disruptions in global nutrient supplies due to Hamas’ unexpected attack on Israel. These disruptions might drive up nutrient prices, boosting these companies’ financial performance.

As per a Bloomberg report, the conflict has put Israel’s Port of Ashdod, a significant hub for the country’s potash fertilizer exports, into emergency operations, potentially putting up to 3% of the world’s potash supply in jeopardy. Furthermore, it is feared that if the war escalates to involve Iran, a major nitrogen exporter, prices for the nutrients used in grain production could skyrocket due to supply issues.

Is CF Stock a Buy or Sell?

When it comes to determining whether Cf Industries Holdings, Inc.’s stock is a good investment, TipRanks’ unique data sets can provide valuable insights. Over the past three months, 14 analysts have given ratings to CF stock. The consensus rating, when combining these analysts’ ratings, is Moderate Buy.

It’s worth noting that Joel Jackson has been the most profitable analyst covering CF stock in the past year, with an average one-year return of 35.36% on CF stock. If you were to copy Joel Jackson’s trades on CF stock and hold each position for one year, you would generate a profit in 89.29% of your transactions. Recently, Joel Jackson gave a Buy rating on the stock.

Another useful tool for researching CF stock is TipRanks’ Smart Score, which predicts future performance. With a Smart Score of 8, Cf Industries Holdings, Inc.’s stock is expected to outperform the markets. While past performance doesn’t guarantee future results, reviewing a stock’s recent price changes can provide valuable insights. In the past 6 months, CF’s price has increased by 18.01%. However, year-over-year, the stock has fallen by -17.65%.

Assessing a company’s risks is also crucial when considering whether to buy a stock. Public companies are required to disclose risk factors that can impact their business and stock. Cf Industries Holdings, Inc. recently reported 24 risks to the SEC, with the Financial & Corporate sector having the highest percentage of risks. Specifically, 25.00% of all reported risk factors for Cf Industries Holdings, Inc. were in the Financial & Corporate sector.

About Cf Industries Holdings, Inc.

Cf Industries Holdings, Inc. is involved in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The company owns and operates nitrogen plants, serving agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through various segments, including Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other. The Ammonia segment produces anhydrous ammonia, which is the company’s most concentrated nitrogen fertilizer product with 82% nitrogen content. The Granular Urea segment produces granular urea containing 46% nitrogen. The UAN segment manufactures urea ammonium nitrate solution, a liquid fertilizer product with a nitrogen content ranging from 28% to 32%, produced by combining urea and ammonium nitrate. The AN segment produces ammonium nitrate, a nitrogen-based product with a nitrogen content between 29% and 35%. The Other segment includes diesel exhaust fluid, nitric acid, urea liquor, and aqua ammonia. Established in 1946, the company is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

