Here’s What Propelled Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Higher

Shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) gained more than 5% on Monday. The positive movement can be attributed to the announcement that its competitor, U.S. Steel (X), rejected a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF). Instead, U.S. Steel is presently assessing strategic alternatives after receiving several unsolicited offers.

The positive trend was witnessed in other steel companies as well, with Algoma Steel (ASTL) and Nucor (NUE) experiencing gains of 6.3% and 4%, respectively, in yesterday’s trading session.

What is the Price Target for STLD Stock?

When determining whether Steel Dynamics’ stock is worth buying, TipRanks’ unique data sets can provide valuable insights. Over the past three months, 5 analysts have rated STLD stock. Their combined consensus rating on Steel Dynamics’ stock is Hold.

It’s worth noting that Curt Woodworth has been the most profitable analyst covering STLD stock in the past year. Following Woodworth’s recommendations on STLD stock and holding each position for one year would have resulted in an average one-year return of 28.82% and a profit on 84.62% of transactions. Woodworth most recently gave a Buy rating on the stock 4 months ago.

For further research on STLD stock, you can also consider TipRanks’ Smart Score, which predicts future performance. With a Smart Score of 4, Steel Dynamics’ stock is expected to perform in-line with the overall markets. It’s important to remember that past performance does not guarantee future results, but reviewing a stock’s recent price changes can provide valuable insight. In the past 6 months, STLD’s price has fallen by -13.67%, but it has risen by 30.91% year-over-year.

In addition, monitoring hedge funds’ trades can be extremely helpful as hedge fund managers closely follow the stock market and rely on sophisticated investment tools for their research. According to TipRanks’ data, hedge funds increased their holdings in STLD by 8.85 thousand shares in the last quarter. Combined, the activity of these 7 hedge funds indicates a positive sentiment toward Steel Dynamics’ stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc. is involved in the manufacturing of steel products and metal recycling. The company operates through four segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations, and Other. The Steel Operations segment includes sheet products (hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel), long products (structural steel beams, pilings, and rail), and steel finishing services. The Metals Recycling Operations segment offers both ferrous and non-ferrous scrap recycling, management, transportation, and brokerage products and services. The Steel Fabrication Operations segment provides steel joists, girders, and specialty deck. The Other segment includes subsidiary operations and certain unallocated corporate accounts. Steel Dynamics was founded in August 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, IN.