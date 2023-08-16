tiprankstipranks
Here’s What Kept Zions (NASDAQ:ZION) & Other Regional Banks Under Pressure Yesterday
Market Movers

Here’s What Kept Zions (NASDAQ:ZION) & Other Regional Banks Under Pressure Yesterday

Story Highlights

Shares of Zions Bancorp and other regional banks fell yesterday in response to Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari’s comments.

Shares of Zions Bancorp. (NASDAQ:ZION) declined 4.5% on Tuesday. Interestingly, the regional banking industry as a whole witnessed downward pressure, with KeyCorp (KEY), Comerica (CMA), and Western Alliance (WAL) each down by 3.5%, 4.5%, and 4.1%, respectively. The fall comes after Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari cautioned that the banking crisis might not be entirely resolved at this point.

On top of that, Kashkari also expressed his support for more stringent capital requirements for large banks, a proposal currently being considered by U.S. regulators. If implemented, these new rules could potentially lead to an aggregate increase of 16% in capital requirements for banks.

Is ZION a Good Stock to Buy?

By analyzing TipRanks’ unique data sets, you can determine whether it is a good idea to invest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (N.A)’s stock. A total of 14 analysts have provided ratings for ZION stock in the last three months. When these ratings are combined, the consensus rating for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (N.A)’s stock is Hold.

It is worth noting that the most profitable analyst covering ZION stock in the past year has been Jason Goldberg. Their recommendations have resulted in an average one-year return of 12.32% on ZION stock. If you were to mimic Jason Goldberg’s trades and hold each position for one year, you would generate a profit in 50.00% of your transactions. However, it is important to mention that Jason Goldberg recently gave a Sell rating on the stock 10 days ago.

To gain further insights into ZION stock, you can also examine TipRanks’ Smart Score, which can help you forecast its future performance. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (N.A)’s stock has a Smart Score of 8, indicating that it is likely to outperform the markets. It is crucial to remember that past performance does not guarantee future results. Nonetheless, reviewing a stock’s recent price changes can provide valuable insights. Over the past 6 months, ZION’s price has declined by -29.25%. On a year-over-year basis, the stock has fallen by -36.94%.

Furthermore, understanding a company’s risks is essential when considering whether to invest in a stock. Public companies are obligated to disclose potential risks that could impact their business and the stock’s performance. These disclosures, referred to as “Risk Factors,” are vital for investors. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (N.A) recently reported 34 risks to the SEC. The Financial & Corporate sector accounted for the highest percentage of risks for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (N.A). Specifically, 35.29% of all reported risk factors were related to the Financial & Corporate sector.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (N.A)

Zions Bancorporation is engaged in providing banking and related services, offering commercial, retail banking, and mortgage lending products and services. Its product portfolio includes personal banking services such as home mortgages, bankcards, installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, various types of certificates of deposit, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposit, and Internet and mobile banking. The company was established in April 1955 and has its headquarters in Salt Lake City, UT.

