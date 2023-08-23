Here’s What Caused KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) & Other Regional Bank Stocks to Decline Yesterday

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) declined 4.1% on Tuesday. Interestingly, the regional banking industry as a whole witnessed downward pressure, with Valley National (VLY), Comerica (CMA), Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), and UMB Financial (UMBF) each down by 4.5%, 4.1%, 4.2%, and 3.1%, respectively. The decline comes after S&P Global Ratings downgraded credit ratings on all five regional U.S. banks on account of challenging operating scenarios.

The rating agency is of the opinion that banks with considerable exposure to commercial real estate, particularly office loans, are at risk of experiencing deteriorating asset quality. Additionally, factors such as large deposit outflows and weak capital ratios contributed to the downgrade in ratings.

Is KEY Stock a Buy Now?

When determining whether or not to invest in KeyCorp’s stock, TipRanks’ comprehensive data sets can provide valuable insights. Over the past three months, 16 analysts have rated KEY stock. Combining these ratings into a consensus, it can be concluded that KeyCorp’s stock is considered a Moderate Buy.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that the most profitable analyst covering KEY stock in the past year has been Bill Carcache. Following Carcache’s recommendations on KEY stock and holding each position for one year would have resulted in an average one-year return of 24.55%. In fact, 84.62% of these transactions would have generated a profit. However, it is important to mention that Bill Carcache gave a Sell rating on the stock 9 months ago.

In order to conduct further research on KEY stock, it is recommended to examine TipRanks’ Smart Score, which can help predict its future performance. With a Smart Score of 2, KeyCorp’s stock is anticipated to underperform the markets. It is essential to remember that past performance does not guarantee future performance, but reviewing a stock’s recent price changes can provide valuable insights. Over the past 6 months, KEY’s price has experienced a decline of -40.55%. Year-over-year, the stock has fallen by -41.35%.

Additionally, understanding a company’s risks is crucial when considering an investment. Publicly traded companies are obligated to disclose risk factors that may affect their business and impact the stock. KeyCorp recently reported 34 risks to the SEC, with the Financial & Corporate sector accounting for the largest percentage. Specifically, 47.06% of all reported risk factors for KeyCorp were related to the Financial & Corporate sector.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company that operates through two segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment provides a range of services including deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services. On the other hand, the Commercial Bank segment focuses on serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology. KeyCorp was founded in 1958 and has its headquarters in Cleveland, OH.