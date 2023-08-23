tiprankstipranks
Fabrinet Stock (NYSE:FN) Hit a New 52-Week High Yesterday; Here’s Why
Market Movers

Fabrinet Stock (NYSE:FN) Hit a New 52-Week High Yesterday; Here’s Why

Story Highlights

Fabrinet’s shares increased 32% yesterday on better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results. Following the news, several analysts rated the stock a Buy.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) stock surged nearly 32% on Tuesday and reached a new 52-week high of $154.89. The upside can be attributed to better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results and fiscal Q1 guidance that aligned with consensus estimates. The contract electronics manufacturer benefitted from the robust growth in Datacom’s revenues.

Following the earnings release, four analysts maintained their Buy rating on FN stock. Needham analyst Alex Henderson is forecasting a 15%-25% growth in AI-related revenue for 2024. He believes that once the inventory correction in Telecom and traditional non-AI Datacom is completed, there will be a rebound in both businesses, ultimately boosting AI growth.

Is Fabrinet a Buy?

Utilizing TipRanks’ exclusive data sets can assist you in determining whether investing in Fabrinet’s stock is a sound decision. As of the past three months, a total of 4 analysts have provided ratings for FN stock. When these ratings are combined into a consensus, the consensus rating for Fabrinet’s stock is classified as Strong Buy.

It’s worth noting that over the past year, the most profitable analyst covering FN stock has been Tim Savageaux, with an average one-year return of 29.54% on FN stock recommendations. If one were to mimic Tim Savageaux’s trades on FN stock and hold each position for one year, all transactions would have generated a profit of 100.00%. Tim Savageaux recently provided a Buy rating on the stock just 1 day ago.

For further research on FN stock, you may also consider analyzing TipRanks’ Smart Score, which predicts the stock’s future performance. With a Smart Score of 8, Fabrinet’s stock is expected to outperform the overall market. While past performance does not guarantee future performance, examining a stock’s recent price changes can provide valuable insights. Over the past 6 months, FN’s price has increased by 24.81%. Year-over-year, the stock has risen by 42.36%.

In addition, who better understands a company’s operations than its officers and owners? According to TipRanks’ insider trading signal, corporate insiders have sold FN shares worth -$997.21 thousand in the last three months. This information can be beneficial in your stock research, as insider buys may indicate potential positive movement for a stock, while insider sells could signal negative stock movement ahead.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is engaged in providing optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The company’s engineering services encompass process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability systems. Its manufacturing operations specialize in sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components. The company, founded by David Thomas Mitchell on August 12, 1999, is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

