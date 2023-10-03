tiprankstipranks
Discover Financial Stock (NYSE:DFS) Gained After Reaching Agreement with FDIC
Market Movers

Discover Financial Stock (NYSE:DFS) Gained After Reaching Agreement with FDIC

Story Highlights

Discover announced it has entered into a consent agreement with the FDIC to address consumer compliance issues within its banking unit.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) stock gained about 5% in yesterday’s trading session. The upside came after the company entered into a consent agreement with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The agreement relates to the lapses in the compliance management system in the company’s banking unit.

DFS has agreed to enhance its consumer compliance process and improve related corporate governance and enterprise risk management practices. Also, the company has promised to increase oversight of these matters. Following the news, two analysts rated the stock a Hold, while one analyst reaffirmed a Buy rating on DFS stock.

Is DFS a Good Stock to Buy?

Discover Financial Services’ stock can be evaluated using TipRanks’ unique data sets to determine if it is a good investment. Over the past three months, 15 analysts have given ratings to DFS stock. When these ratings are combined into a consensus, the consensus rating on Discover Financial Services’ stock is considered to be a Moderate Buy.

It is worth noting that the most profitable analyst covering DFS stock in the past year has been Moshe Orenbuch, with an average one-year return of 39.33% on DFS stock. If one were to replicate Moshe Orenbuch’s trades on DFS stock and hold each position for one year, approximately 67.74% of the transactions would generate a profit. Moshe Orenbuch most recently gave a Buy rating on the stock 5 months ago.

For further research on DFS stock, it is advisable to examine TipRanks’ Smart Score, which can provide insights into its future performance. Discover Financial Services’ stock has a Smart Score of 8, indicating that it is likely to outperform the markets. Although past performance does not guarantee future results, reviewing a stock’s recent price changes can aid in better understanding its performance. In the past 6 months, DFS’s price has decreased by -6.72%. Year-over-year, the stock has fallen by -0.72%.

Furthermore, evaluating a company’s risks is crucial when considering whether to invest in a stock. Publicly traded companies are required to disclose risks that can impact their business and stock, known as “Risk Factors.” Discover Financial Services recently reported 36 risks to the SEC, with the Financial & Corporate sector accounting for the largest percentage of risks. Specifically, 36.11% of all reported risk factors for Discover Financial Services were related to the Financial & Corporate sector.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a direct banking and payment services company headquartered in Illinois. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments.

