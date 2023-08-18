tiprankstipranks
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO): Analysts Sidelined Post-Q4 Results
Market Movers

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO): Analysts Sidelined Post-Q4 Results

Story Highlights

Several analysts assigned a Hold rating on Cisco stock despite better-than-expected Q4 earnings.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) kept analysts on the sidelines following its fiscal fourth-quarter results, as 11 of them assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Nevertheless, CSCO stock gained more than 3% yesterday as both adjusted earnings and revenue surpassed analysts’ expectations.

Among the neutral analysts, Piper Sandler analyst James Fish noted that while product orders exceeded predictions, they declined 14% year-over-year. Furthermore, Needham analyst Alex Henderson expects “little to no growth” at Cisco.

Is CSCO a Buy or Sell?

Utilize TipRanks’ exclusive data sets to evaluate whether investing in Cisco’s stock is a prudent decision. To begin, 19 analysts have recently rated CSCO stock. When these ratings are combined, the consensus is a Moderate Buy.

It’s worth noting that over the past year, Ittai Kidron has been the most profitable analyst covering CSCO stock, with an average one-year return of 20.29%. If you were to follow Kidron’s trades and hold each position for a year, approximately 79.31% of your transactions would be profitable. Notably, Kidron gave a Buy rating on the stock 3 months ago.

For further analysis of CSCO stock, you can also examine TipRanks’ Smart Score, which predicts future performance. With a Smart Score of 8, Cisco’s stock is expected to outperform the market. While past performance does not guarantee future results, reviewing a stock’s recent price changes can offer valuable insights. Over the past 6 months, CSCO’s price has increased by 9.44%, and year-over-year, the stock has risen by 14.50%.

In addition, monitoring hedge funds’ trades can be highly beneficial, as hedge fund managers consistently analyze the stock market and rely on sophisticated investment tools. According to TipRanks’ data, hedge funds reduced their holdings in CSCO by -52.06 million shares in the last quarter. Collectively, the activity of these 17 hedge funds reflects a sentiment of Very Negative towards Cisco’s stock.

About Cisco

Cisco offers a wide range of technologies spanning networking, security, collaboration, applications, and the cloud. It manufactures and sells products related to Internet Protocol (IP)-based networking and the communications and IT industry, while also providing associated services. The company, founded by Sandra Lerner and Leonard Bosack on December 10, 1984, is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

More News & Analysis on CSCO

Cisco price target raised to $53 from $51 at Barclays
The FlyCisco price target raised to $53 from $51 at Barclays
1d ago
CSCO
Is Cisco Stock (NASDAQ:CSCO) a Buy, Sell, or Hold After Q4 Earnings?
CSCO
Cisco sees FY24 adjusted EPS $4.01-$4.08, consensus $4.04
CSCO
More CSCO Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >