Cigna (NYSE:CI) and Others Face Aftermath of Blue Shield’s Move
Market Movers

Cigna (NYSE:CI) and Others Face Aftermath of Blue Shield’s Move

Story Highlights

Shares of Cigna and other companies within the pharmacy benefit management services industry declined yesterday. The fall comes after insurer Blue Shield disclosed its decision to discontinue collaboration with CVS Health and instead work with a host of companies as partners.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) shares experienced a decline of over 6% on Thursday. Interestingly, other pharmacy benefit management (PBM) service providers, including CVS Health (CVS) and UnitedHealth (UNH), also fell nearly 8% and 2%, respectively. The primary reason behind this decline was the announcement by Blue Shield of California to terminate CVS Health’s PBM services.

In a significant shift, Blue Shield has joined hands with three other companies, aiming to reduce costs. In this regard, Amazon (AMZN) will be responsible for home drug delivery, Cost Plus Drugs will provide access to more affordable medications, and Abarca will manage pharmaceutical claims processing.

Is CI a Good Stock to Buy?

When it comes to determining whether Cigna’s stock is a Buy, TipRanks’ unique data sets can be of great help. Over the past three months, 9 analysts have given ratings to CI stock. Combining these ratings into a consensus, the consensus rating on Cigna’s stock is Moderate Buy.

It’s worth noting that the most profitable analyst covering CI stock in the past year has been Scott Fidel. Their calls on CI stock yielded an average one-year return of 21.63%. If one were to copy Scott Fidel’s trades on CI stock and hold each position for one year, approximately 82.86% of the transactions would generate a profit. Scott Fidel gave a Buy rating on the stock 5 months ago, most recently.

To further enhance your research on CI stock, you can also examine TipRanks’ Smart Score, which predicts its future performance. With a Smart Score of 10, Cigna’s stock is expected to outperform the markets. While past performance does not guarantee future performance, reviewing a stock’s recent price changes can provide insights. Over the past 6 months, CI’s price has fallen by -9.33%, and year-over-year, the stock has fallen by -5.47%.

In addition, who better understands a company’s functioning than its officers and owners? TipRanks’ insider trading signal reveals that corporate insiders have sold CI shares worth -$3.56 million in the last three months. This information can be valuable in your stock research, as insider buys may indicate future positive movement for a stock, while insider sells can signal negative stock movement ahead.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, founded in 1792, is a global health services company based in Connecticut. It offers insurance and related products and services and operates through the following segments: Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other.

More News & Analysis on CI

Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management Bought These Stocks in Q2
Stock Analysis & IdeasMichael Burry’s Scion Asset Management Bought These Stocks in Q2
2d ago
CI
GEO
Cigna price target raised to $300 from $284 at Wells Fargo
CI
Cigna price target raised to $350 from $320 at BofA
CI
More CI Latest News >

