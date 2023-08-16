Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Down Despite Positive Q4 Results

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) stock fell about 3% on Tuesday’s trading session. The decline comes despite the company’s positive fiscal fourth quarter results, which included year-over-year growth in revenue and earnings. Moreover, CAH raised its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) outlook for Fiscal Year 2024 by $0.05 to $6.50 to $6.75. This upward revision is attributed to the robust performance of its Pharmaceutical segment.

Regarding Wall Street expectations, Cardinal Health reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.55, which increased by 48% year-over-year and came in line with the consensus estimates. Meanwhile, revenues of $53.5 billion rose 13% from the year-ago quarter and surpassed analysts’ estimates of $52.7 billion.

What is the Forecast for CAH Stock?

Using TipRanks’ exclusive data sets can assist you in determining whether Cardinal Health’s stock is a viable investment option. Currently, 10 analysts have provided ratings for CAH stock during the past three months. When these ratings are combined, the consensus rating for Cardinal Health’s stock is Hold.

It is worth noting that over the past year, the most successful analyst covering CAH stock has been Eric Coldwell, whose recommendations have generated an average one-year return of 17.85% on CAH stock. By emulating Eric Coldwell’s trades on CAH stock and holding each position for one year, approximately 76.92% of your transactions could result in a profit. Additionally, Eric Coldwell issued a Buy rating on the stock just one month ago.

To further enhance your research on CAH stock, you can also examine TipRanks’ Smart Score, which predicts the stock’s future performance. With a Smart Score of 10, Cardinal Health’s stock is likely to outperform the market. While past performance does not guarantee future performance, reviewing a stock’s recent price changes can provide valuable insights. Over the past 6 months, CAH’s price has increased by 16.55%. Year-over-year, the stock has risen by 32.49%.

Moreover, it can be highly beneficial to monitor the trades of hedge funds, as hedge fund managers consistently monitor the stock market and rely on expensive investment tools for their research. According to TipRanks’ data, hedge funds decreased their holdings in CAH by -4.61 million shares in the last quarter. Taking into account the activity of these 5 hedge funds, there is a sentiment of Very Negative towards Cardinal Health’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a healthcare services and products company that provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company also offers medical products and pharmaceuticals, as well as cost-effective solutions that improve supply chain efficiency. It operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceuticals, specialty pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. The Medical segment manufactures, sources, and distributes Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products. The company was founded in 1979 by Robert D. Walter and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.