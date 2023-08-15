tiprankstipranks
Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Attracts Investors Ahead of Q2 Results
Market Movers

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Attracts Investors Ahead of Q2 Results

Story Highlights

Arcos Dorados is scheduled to release second-quarter results on August 17. Analysts expect the company’s earnings and revenue to increase from the year-ago quarter.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) stock gained over 2% in yesterday’s extended trading session. The stock is attracting investors’ attention ahead of the second-quarter earnings release scheduled for August 17, before the market opens.

Currently, Wall Street analysts expect ARCO to report revenues of $1.04 billion in Q2, which reflects a 17.5% improvement from the prior-year quarter’s revenue of $887.9 million. At the same time, analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.14 per share in Q2, up from $0.07 in the prior-year quarter.

Is Arcos a Good Stock to Buy?

Utilizing TipRanks’ exclusive data sets can assist you in evaluating whether or not Arcos Dorados’ stock is a viable investment. To begin, four analysts have provided ratings for ARCO stock over the past three months. When these ratings are combined, the consensus rating for Arcos Dorados’ stock is Strong Buy.

It is worth noting that the most profitable analyst covering ARCO stock in the last year has been Antonio Hernandez Velez, whose recommendations have generated an average one-year return of 32.88% on ARCO stock. If one were to mimic Antonio Hernandez Velez’s trades on ARCO stock and hold each position for a year, 100.00% of the transactions would result in a profit. Recently, 11 days ago, Antonio Hernandez Velez rated the stock as a Buy.

For further research on ARCO stock, TipRanks’ Smart Score can be examined to predict its future performance. With a Smart Score of 9, Arcos Dorados’ stock is expected to outperform the market. It is important to note that past performance does not guarantee future results, but analyzing a stock’s recent price changes can provide insight. Over the past 6 months, ARCO’s price has increased by 29.47%. Year-over-year, the stock has risen by 48.43%.

Furthermore, monitoring hedge funds’ trades can be invaluable, as hedge fund managers consistently monitor the stock market and often rely on expensive investment tools for research. According to TipRanks’ data, hedge funds reduced their holdings in ARCO by -476.44 thousand shares in the last quarter.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. is involved in the operation of restaurants. The company operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates in various geographical segments, including Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD). The Caribbean Division includes Aruba, Curacao, Colombia, French Guyana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix, and St. Thomas and Venezuela. The SLAD segment consists of Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, and Uruguay. The NOLAD segment includes Costa Rica, Mexico, and Panama. Founded on August 3, 2007, the company is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

