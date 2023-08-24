tiprankstipranks
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI): Analysts Remain Bullish Despite Weak Q3 Results
Market Movers

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI): Analysts Remain Bullish Despite Weak Q3 Results

Story Highlights

Two Wall Street analysts are bullish on Analog Devices despite its weak performance in the fiscal third quarter.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) stock bagged a Buy rating from two Wall Street analysts despite reporting weaker-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results. The company’s performance was marred by poor chip demand from communications and consumer device companies due to the ongoing inventory adjustments. Also, ADI’s fiscal fourth-quarter guidance remained below consensus estimates.

Among the bullish analysts, Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland expects no rebound in the company’s performance until mid-next year owing to weak macro conditions and inventory adjustments. Another analyst, Tristan Gerra from Robert W. Baird, believes that the impact of ongoing customer inventory corrections will persist for the next few quarters. Importantly, both analysts lowered their price targets for ADI stock.

Is ADI a Good Buy?

Discovering if Analog Devices, Inc.’s stock is a Buy is simplified with the help of TipRanks’ unique data sets. Initially, 18 analysts have provided ratings for ADI stock within the past three months. When these ratings are combined into a consensus, the consensus rating on Analog Devices, Inc.’s stock is determined to be Moderate Buy.

It is worth noting that over the past year, the most profitable analyst covering ADI stock has been Ambrish Srivastava, with an average one-year return of 20.73% on ADI stock. By replicating Ambrish Srivastava’s trades on ADI stock and holding each position for one year, approximately 91.67% of your transactions would generate a profit. Most recently, 3 months ago, Ambrish Srivastava gave a Buy rating on the stock.

To further enhance your research on ADI stock, you may also evaluate TipRanks’ Smart Score to forecast its future performance. Analog Devices, Inc.’s stock holds a Smart Score of 9, indicating a likelihood of outperforming the markets. However, it is important to remember that past performance does not guarantee future results. Nevertheless, reviewing a stock’s recent price changes can provide valuable insights. Over the past 6 months, ADI’s price has experienced a decline of -2.52%, while year-over-year, the stock has risen by 10.50%.

Furthermore, comprehending a company’s risks is crucial when making a decision to invest in a stock. Public companies are obligated to disclose risks that can impact their business and consequently affect the stock. These disclosures are referred to as “Risk Factors.” Recently, Analog Devices, Inc. reported 30 risks to the SEC, with the Financial & Corporate sector accounting for the highest percentage of risks. Specifically, out of all the risk factors reported by Analog Devices, Inc., 26.67% were associated with the Financial & Corporate sector.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. is a multinational semiconductor company based in Massachusetts. The company specializes in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs) that utilize analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. Their product portfolio includes data converter products, power management and reference products, as well as digital signal processing and system products. Analog Devices, Inc. caters to clients in various industries such as industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets.

