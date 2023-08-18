tiprankstipranks
Alcon Stock (NYSE:ALC) Gained on Bullish Analysts’ Views
Market Movers

Alcon Stock (NYSE:ALC) Gained on Bullish Analysts’ Views

Story Highlights

Analysts maintain a bullish outlook and raised their price targets on Alcon stock following the earnings release.

Alcon (NYSE:ALC) shares gained about 2% yesterday, driven by the bullish sentiments of two Wall Street analysts. Among them, JPMorgan analyst David Adlington upgraded ALC stock’s rating to Buy and raised the price target to $89.30 from $79.80. The analyst expects the company to receive support from an improving macro environment and increased prices of contact lenses. Another analyst Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock and revised the price target upwards to $89 from $80.

It is worth highlighting that the analysts assigned a Buy rating to the stock following the release of better-than-expected second-quarter results. The company’s performance was supported by robust demand for contact lenses and eyedrops, along with strong momentum in consumables.  

What is the Price Target for Alcon Stock?

Alcon’s stock is worth considering, and TipRanks’ comprehensive data can assist you in making an informed decision. Over the past three months, 10 analysts have provided ratings for ALC stock. When these ratings are combined, the consensus rating on Alcon’s stock is a Moderate Buy.

It is worth noting that Ryan Zimmerman, the most profitable analyst covering ALC stock in the past year, achieved an average one-year return of 10.35% on ALC stock. If one were to replicate Zimmerman’s trades and hold each position for a year, approximately 73.33% of the transactions would generate a profit. Notably, Zimmerman recently rated the stock as a Buy one month ago.

To further enhance your research on ALC stock, you can also assess TipRanks’ Smart Score, which predicts future performance. Alcon’s stock has a Smart Score of 9, suggesting it is likely to outperform the markets. While past performance does not guarantee future success, analyzing a stock’s recent price changes can provide valuable insights. Over the past 6 months, ALC’s price has increased by 10.99%. Furthermore, the stock has risen by 18.50% in the past year.

Additionally, monitoring hedge funds’ trades can be highly beneficial. Hedge fund managers constantly observe the stock market and often rely on sophisticated investment tools for research. According to TipRanks’ data, hedge funds reduced their holdings in ALC by -1.03 million shares in the last quarter. Considering this, the sentiment towards Alcon’s stock among these 2 hedge funds appears to be positive.

About Alcon

Alcon Inc. is a specialized medical company that focuses on eye care products. Their range of offerings includes technologies and devices for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgery, as well as contact lenses and lens care products. They are involved in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of these products.

