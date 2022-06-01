Mark Cuban Tweets his Conviction in Crypto & All Things DeFi!

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Mark Cuban Tweets his Conviction in Crypto & All Things DeFi!

In this article:

American billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban shared his thoughts about the evolution of blockchain and crypto in a healthy discussion over Twitter (TWTR). The Shark Tank investor has made a fortune by investing in technology companies.

Cuban compared the current decentralized finance (DeFi) craze with the decades-old frenzy revolving around the internet. He quoted, “I’m old enough to remember when “sophisticated” investors invested in internet sites based on “hits”. A “hit” is the display of any file. So, sites loaded up tiny, invisible files and bragged about how many hits they got. People dismissed the net just like they are crypto.”

The mainstay of discussion remained around the usability of crypto. While many do not see any credibility in the system, Cuban believes in blockchain’s application, which is slowly evolving, and will become commonplace just like the net.

“There are applications that will be better coming from decentralized organizations. And maybe having all my box files stored across independent, decentralized nodes can be less vulnerable to hacks and cheaper,” Cuban quoted.

A few, who even agree that crypto has its benefits, cautioned that it is a very speculative commodity and people with a low-risk appetite should stay away from it.

While crypto is yet to establish a sound “use case”, it is currently being used as an alternative to cash for transferring money worldwide and buying/selling goods. Moreover, just as every development is haunted by inappropriate applications, even crypto is used for gambling as well as to trade illegal goods on the dark web. The high costs associated with blockchain mining and owning them is also an issue that many people noted.

Nonetheless, the billionaire quoted, “What mattered was whether the application solved a problem, improved productivity and profitability, or created new consumer opportunities and/or experiences. The rest is noise.” Furthermore, Cuban believes that it’s just a matter of time “before decentralized storage competes on basic features, cost, and security over the next 5 years.”

Today, crypto is facing the same pessimism just as naysayers had defied the evolution of the internet ages back. It’s just a matter of “when,” not “if,” this newfound evolution will make its way into mainstream finance and everyday walks of life.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Robinhood Agrees to Settle With Upset Customers
HOOD
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 1: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Should You Buy This Cheap Canadian Bank Stock?
EQB
What to Do in a Crazy Market Like This One
TIPRANKS LABS
Victoria’s Secret Rises on Q1 Beat; Website Visits Hinted at it
VSCO
Salesforce Climbs 9% on Improved Q1 Performance
CRM
Short Sellers Earn $8.2B Through Tesla This Year
NDX
SPX
HP Registers Better-Than-Expected Q2 Performance
HPQ
Is Twitter Still a Buy Amid Elon Musk-Induced Turmoil?
TWTR

Latest News Feed

Robinhood Agrees to Settle With Upset Customers
HOOD
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 1: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Should You Buy This Cheap Canadian Bank Stock?
EQB
What to Do in a Crazy Market Like This One
TIPRANKS LABS
Victoria’s Secret Rises on Q1 Beat; Website Visits Hinted at it
VSCO
Salesforce Climbs 9% on Improved Q1 Performance
CRM
Short Sellers Earn $8.2B Through Tesla This Year
NDX
SPX
HP Registers Better-Than-Expected Q2 Performance
HPQ
Is Twitter Still a Buy Amid Elon Musk-Induced Turmoil?
TWTR