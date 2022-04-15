MariMed Gets Nod to Acquire Cannabis Company; Street Sees 159% Upside

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

MariMed Gets Nod to Acquire Cannabis Company; Street Sees 159% Upside

Shares of multi-state cannabis operator MariMed, Inc. (MRMD) rose 4.68% on Thursday after the company received approval from the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission for the transfer of 100% ownership of Kind Therapeutics to MariMed. Kind is a vertically integrated cannabis operator.

Consequently, Kind will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of MariMed, and its financials will be consolidated with MariMed.

The Maryland Medical Cannabis Program

Kind has a manufacturing plant in Hagerstown, MD, and is also developing a dispensary in Anne Arundel County. Its products are distributed to about 100 dispensaries under the Maryland Cannabis Program.

This program has over 139,000 registered patients and produced sales in excess of $500 million in 2021.

Recent Positives

Furthermore, MariMed has had a slew of developments over the past month. The company has launched a cannabis drink mix brand, Vibrations: High + Energy. The all-natural drink mix marked the company’s entry into cannabis-infused beverages.

Additionally, MariMed added a second retail location to its vertically integrated cannabis operations in Massachusetts. It also plans to develop a third adult-use dispensary in 2022 and double the space in its cultivation and processing facility in New Bedford to 140,000 square feet in 2023.

Wall Street’s Take

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser has reiterated a Buy rating on the stock alongside a price target of $2.25.

Overall, the Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on the stock based on two unanimous Buys. The average MariMed price target of $1.88 implies upside potential of about 159.4%.

Closing Note

The addition of Kind can boost MariMed’s operations. Additionally, the recent positive developments around the stock bode well for the company. These factors, combined with the Street’s expectations of 159.4% upside, should definitely put this cannabis operator on investors’ radar.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
BlackRock Posts Mixed Q1 Results; Analysts Say Buy
Why Did Myovant Sciences Close in the Red on Tuesday?
How Does American Airlines Expect to Perform in Q1?