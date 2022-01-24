Making Sense of Adobe’s Risk Factors

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Making Sense of Adobe’s Risk Factors

Adobe (ADBE) provides digital media and marketing solutions. It is the maker of Photoshop software. Founded in 1982, Adobe is a component of the S&P 500, having first joined the index in 1997.

For its Fiscal Q4 2021 ended December 3, Adobe reported a 20% year-over-year increase in revenue to $4.11 billion and exceeded the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. It posted adjusted EPS of $3.20, which rose from $2.81 in the same quarter of the previous year and matched the consensus estimate.

Adobe anticipates revenue of about $4.23 billion for its Fiscal Q1 2022 and adjusted EPS of $3.35. The consensus estimate calls for revenue of $4.34 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.38.

With this in mind, we used TipRanks to take a look at the risk factors for Adobe.

Risk Factors

According to the new TipRanks Risk Factors tool, Adobe’s main risk category is Tech and Innovation, representing 26% of the total 34 risks identified for the stock. Finance and Corporate and Macro and Political are the next two major risk categories, each accounting for 21% of the total risks.

In an updated Tech and Innovation risk factor, Adobe informs investors that the use of artificial intelligence technology in its products may raise social and ethical issues that could harm its business. The company explains that it is increasingly building AI into many of its products. But it cautions that AI presents many challenges.

Adobe says that if its AI-powered products draw controversy because of their impact on society, it may experience reputational damage and legal liability. The company goes on to say that government regulations related to AI may increase its cost burden, especially with regard to research and development. It also cautions that failure to address AI ethics issues could result in the public losing confidence in AI, which could slow down the adoption of its AI-powered products.

The Tech and Innovation risk factor’s sector average is 18%, compared to Adobe’s 26%. Adobe’s stock has gained about 6% over the past 12 months.

Analysts’ Take

Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick recently reiterated a Buy rating on Adobe stock but lowered the price target on Adobe to $660 from $715. Zelnick’s reduced price target still suggests 32.02% upside potential. Although still bullish on software industry fundamentals entering 2022, Zelnick advises a balanced approach and recommends greater valuation sensitivity compared to previous years.

Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 17 Buys and 6 Holds. The average Adobe price target of $667.40 implies 33.50% upside potential to current levels.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Snap Reveals International Plans as India Hits 100M Users – Report
Shopify Cancels Fulfillment Contracts; Shares Fall 14%
Ally Financial Q4 Results Exceed Expectations; Street Says Buy