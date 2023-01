Earnings season is ramping up, and it’s time to take note of the major earnings releases planned for this week. You can check the TipRanks Earnings Calendar to find out about all upcoming company earnings reports.

Here are this week’s stocks; click on any stock to find the most recent data on it and prepare for its earnings release.

Tuesday: MS, GS, SI, UAL

Wednesday: SCHW, AA, DFS

Thursday: PG, NFLX, TFC

Friday: ALLY, SLB, STT