Lowe’s Stock Rises as Shareholders Enjoy Dividend Hike

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
LOW
All News
Market News

Lowe’s Stock Rises as Shareholders Enjoy Dividend Hike

Story Highlights

Lowe’s wows shareholders through healthy rewards in the form of a dividend hike. Such a move is likely to keep investors interested in the stock.

In this article:
In this article:
LOW

In a bid to reward its shareholders handsomely, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has announced a 31% hike in its quarterly dividend rate. The provider of home improvement products has a history of paying dividends for more than 60 years.

Following the announcement, shares of the $127.6-billion company increased 2.1% to close at $199.63 on Friday.

Inside the Headline

The dividend hike has been approved by Lowe’s board of directors, with the quarterly rate now pegged at $1.05 per share versus the previous rate of $0.80 per share. The annualized rate now stands at $4.20 per share, compared with the previous rate of $3.20 per share.

The company has planned to distribute dividends (per the new rate) on August 3, 2022. All shareholders in the company’s record as of July 20, 2022, will be entitled to receive this dividend.

The company’s Chairman, President, and CEO, Marvin R. Ellison, said, “Today’s dividend increase reflects the strength and consistency of our cash flow and our continued commitment to returning capital to our shareholders.”

Shareholder-Friendly Approach

Lowe’s distributed dividends totaling $1,984 million in the Fiscal Year 2021 (ended January 28, 2022) and $537 million in the first quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended April 29, 2022).

The company also rewarded its shareholders through share buybacks, which amounted to $13,012 million in Fiscal 2021 and $4,037 million in the first quarter of Fiscal 2022.

Stock Rating

Overall, the Street is optimistic about the growth prospects of LOW and has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys and four Holds. LOW’s average price forecast of $236.67 suggests 18.55% upside potential from current levels.

A few days ago, Greg Melich of Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating on LOW with a price target of $235 (17.72% upside potential).

Over the past year, shares of Lowe’s have increased 4.1%.

Bloggers’ Stance

Financial bloggers on TipRanks are 92% Bullish on LOW, compared with the sector average of 65%.

Conclusion

The company’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders is beneficial for the stock’s investment and competitive appeal. Also, it is reflective of the company’s sound cash and financial position.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Speculation Rife Over Collaboration After Intel CEO Meets Samsung Officials
INTC
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, May 31: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Tesla Stock: Restores Weekly Output; Analysts See Over 22% Upside Potential
TSLA
CloudMD Q1 Top Line Jumps 372%; Street Sees 478% Upside
Canopy Growth’s Earnings Continue to Disappoint
CGC
Google Looks to Replicate UPI Success as India Launches New Project
Metalla Royalty & Streaming: Investors About to See Major Dilution
CA:MTA
Is Synopsys Planning to Boost its Stock Price?
SNPS
What Can Investors Deduce from HireRight Holdings’ Insider Trading?
HRT
In this article:
LOW

Latest News Feed

Speculation Rife Over Collaboration After Intel CEO Meets Samsung Officials
INTC
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, May 31: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Tesla Stock: Restores Weekly Output; Analysts See Over 22% Upside Potential
TSLA
CloudMD Q1 Top Line Jumps 372%; Street Sees 478% Upside
Canopy Growth’s Earnings Continue to Disappoint
CGC
Google Looks to Replicate UPI Success as India Launches New Project
Metalla Royalty & Streaming: Investors About to See Major Dilution
CA:MTA
Is Synopsys Planning to Boost its Stock Price?
SNPS
What Can Investors Deduce from HireRight Holdings’ Insider Trading?
HRT