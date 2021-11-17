Loblaw’s Profit Rises 26% in Q3

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Loblaw’s Profit Rises 26% in Q3

Loblaw Companies (L) announced higher revenues and profits for the quarter ended October 9.

Canada’s largest grocer beat profit and revenue estimates, helped by strong demand online and in stores. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Revenue & Earnings

Revenue for Q3 2021 came in at C$16.05 billion, an increase of 2.4% from the revenue of C$15.67 billion reported in Q3 2020. It beat analysts’ estimates of C$15.89 billion.

Food retail (Loblaw) same-store sales increased by 0.2%, while drug retail (Shoppers Drug Mart) same-store sales grew by 4.4%.

The food and pharmacy company earned a profit available to common shareholders of C$431 million (C$1.27 per diluted share), an increase of 26% from C$342 million (C$0.96 per diluted share) from Q3 2020.

On an adjusted basis, Loblaw earned C$1.59 per diluted share in the quarter, an increase of 24.2% from the adjusted profit of C$1.28 reported in the third quarter of 2020. It exceeds the average analysts’ estimate of C$1.48 per share.

Costs related to COVID-19 were approximately C$19 million, down from C$85 million a year earlier.

Management Commentary

Loblaw president and chairman Galen G. Weston said, “In the third quarter, our focus on core retail execution and an enthusiastic consumer response drove another quarter of strong financial results. As the country emerges from pandemic-related lockdown, our portfolio of supermarkets and drug stores positions us well to meet the evolving needs of Canadians.”

Wall Street’s Take

On November 15, TD Securities analyst Michael Van Aelst reiterated a Buy rating on the stock while raising its price target to C$110 (from C$98) This implies 12.5% upside potential.

Overall, Loblaw scores a Strong Buy consensus rating among analysts based on five Buys. The average Loblaw price target of C$104.59 implies 6.9% upside potential to current levels.

Related News:
Restaurant Brands Buys Firehouse Subs for $1B
Canadian Tire Q3 Profit Falls, Dividend Raised
Cineplex Q3 Revenue Rises 310%, Loss Narrows