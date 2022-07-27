tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Loblaw Beats on Earnings, Misses Revenue Estimates; Shares Down 3.8%

Story Highlights

An earnings beat was not enough to keep Loblaw’s stock from finishing down almost 4%, even as the broader market was in rally mode. Although Loblaw’s business is still performing strongly, its stock may be running out of steam.

Earlier today, Loblaw Companies (TSE: L) (LBLCF) reported its Q2-2022 earnings results for the quarter ended June 18, 2022. Sales reached C$12.85 billion, a 2.9% year-over-year increase, just short of the C$12.98 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted net earnings came in at C$566 million, a 22% increase. Meanwhile, diluted adjusted earnings per share increased 25.2% to C$1.69, beating estimates that called for C$1.61 per share.

EPS likely grew more than net earnings because of the reduced number of shares outstanding compared to last year; in Q2, Loblaw bought back 5.4 million shares for C$607 million. The company plans to use much of its free cash flow to repurchase shares, going forward. Speaking of which, Loblaw’s free cash flow for its Retail segment reached C$840 million.

In addition, while sales from the Retail Segment increased 2.8%, the E-Commerce segment saw a 17.5% decline as a result of hard comparables due to last year’s lockdowns. The Retail segment’s adjusted gross margin increased 50 basis points year-over-year, showing that Loblaw is navigating inflation headwinds relatively well.

The strongest growth was seen from the Financial Services segment, which grew revenues by 9.2%. However, Financial Services saw a loss before taxes of C$86 million, C$114 million worse than the same quarter last year.

Looking forward to the rest of the year, Loblaw expects Retail earnings growth to outpace sales growth and full-year adjusted earnings per common share to grow by a mid-to-high teens percentage.

Wall Street’s Take on Loblaw Stock

Turning to Wall Street, Loblaw stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and two Holds assigned in the past three months. The average Loblaw stock price target of C$123.41 implies about 5% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a high of C$133.00 to a low of C$116.00.

One of the Buy ratings came seven days ago from Irene Nattel, a top analyst at RBC (TSE: RY) Capital, ranked #477 out of 21,000 overall experts tracked by TipRanks. Nattel’s price target of C$133 implies 13.1% upside potential from current levels.

Loblaw’s Respectable Smart Score Rating

On TipRanks, Loblaw has a 7 out of 10 Smart Score rating. This is on the high end of a “neutral” rating, meaning that there’s a decent chance of the stock outperforming the overall market, going forward.

Conclusion: Loblaw Continues Its Strong Financial Performance

Loblaw had strong Q2-2022 results, and adjusted EPS beat analysts’ estimates by 5%, while revenue only missed estimates by 1%. The company continues to generate strong free cash flow and will use this cash flow to repurchase shares. Also, its increased gross margin highlights its ability to handle inflationary pressures and supply-chain issues.

Nonetheless, the stock finished down 3.8% today. This is perhaps because investors didn’t like the slight revenue miss, or because Loblaw has already rallied ~15% this year, giving it less upside potential. Indeed, analysts collectively expect mid-single-digit upside potential. Still, Loblaw has been a reliable performer over the years and is a stock to consider.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSE:L

Ideas & InsightsLoblaw Companies: A Beneficiary of Inflation, Rising Rates
5M ago
More TSE:L Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSE:L

Ideas & InsightsLoblaw Companies: A Beneficiary of Inflation, Rising Rates
5M ago
More TSE:L Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Bristol Myers’ Upbeat Q2 Earnings Fail to Impress Investors
BMY
Here’s Why Teva Shares are Trending Higher Today
TEVA
Boeing Stock Takes Flight Despite Q2 Miss
BA
Here’s What Triggered the Rally in Revolution Medicines Stock
RVMD
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
CMG
PGY
Shopify CEO Takes to Twitter to Lament Layoffs
SHOP
Pagaya Technologies Stock Explodes Again
PGY
Investors Are Lovin’ McDonald’s Q2 Earnings Beat, Solid Comparable Sales
MCD
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 27: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More Market News >