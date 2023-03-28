Lithium Stocks Soar after Albemarle’s Bid for Liontown

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Lithium Stocks Soar after Albemarle’s Bid for Liontown

Lithium stocks including Albemarle Corp. (ALB), Piedmont Lithium (PLL), Lithium Americas (LAC), and Sigma Lithium (SGML) were on an upswing on Tuesday as news came in that Albemarle, the specialty chemicals manufacturing company made a bid for Liontown Resources at A$2.50 per share. Liontown Resources controls two major lithium mines in Western Australia including its flagship Kathleen Valley project which is currently in the pre-production stage.

Albemarle’s bid represented a premium of approximately 64% to Liontown’s last closing price on the Australian stock exchange and valued Liontown at A$5.50 billion ($3.66 billion).

However, Liontown rejected this proposal and “determined that (the proposal) substantially undervalues Liontown, and therefore is not in the best interests of shareholders.” The company also pointed out that a subsidiary of Albemarle, RT Lithium is building a stake in Liontown through on-market purchases and now holds approximately 2.2% of the company.

As the demand for EVs soars, the demand for lithium is also increasing. This has led to a strong buzz of mergers in the lithium mining sector. Last month, there were reports that EV major, Tesla (TSLA) could also be interested in acquiring SGML.

For investors interested in gaining exposure to lithium mining stocks, the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) is a good option and the ETF has gained 4.9% in the past three months.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Announces Proposal to Acquire Liontown
Press ReleasesAlbemarle Announces Proposal to Acquire Liontown
15h ago
ALB
Albemarle announces lithium Mega-Flex processing facility in South Carolina
ALB
Albemarle price target raised to $403 from $397 at Loop Capital
ALB
More ALB Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Announces Proposal to Acquire Liontown
Press ReleasesAlbemarle Announces Proposal to Acquire Liontown
15h ago
ALB
Albemarle announces lithium Mega-Flex processing facility in South Carolina
The FlyAlbemarle announces lithium Mega-Flex processing facility in South Carolina
6d ago
ALB
Albemarle price target raised to $403 from $397 at Loop Capital
The FlyAlbemarle price target raised to $403 from $397 at Loop Capital
11d ago
ALB
More ALB Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >