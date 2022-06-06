tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
LIMAF
All News
Market News

Linamar Completes Salford Group Acquisition, Expanding Its Agriculture Portfolio

Story Highlights

Linamar’s acquisition of Salford Group seems to make sense, as management believes it is complementary to its existing operations. Furthermore, both insiders and analysts are currently confident that the stock will perform well, going forward.

In this article:
In this article:
LIMAF

Linamar (TSE: LNR) (LIMAF) is a diversified manufacturing company that engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work, and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial.

The company recently announced that it completed its acquisition of Salford Group. For a price tag of C$260 million, Linamar will be able to expand its agriculture portfolio.

Thanks to Linamar’s acquisition of MacDon in 2018, it already has a market-leading position in the harvesting segment. Salford Group will give the company a foothold in tillage and crop nutrition, which management believes will be a natural complement to the MacDon product portfolio.

Indeed, CEO Linda Hasenfratz had the following to say, “Salford is an outstanding brand in farm tillage and crop nutrition. Together with our current ag division, MacDon, we have a solid foundation from which to execute our agriculture strategy going forward. We are thrilled to welcome the Salford Group into the Linamar family today.”

The acquisition was funded by the funds available on its credit facilities.

Insider Transactions

When analyzing insider transactions, you can see that Mark Stoddart, the company’s Chief Technology Officer, sold almost C$2 million worth of shares. Indeed, Mark Stoddart has been selling pretty heavily over the course of the past year, offloading about C$11.43 million worth.

Nevertheless, the CTO still owns approximately C$28 million of Linamar stock, which is quite substantial. In addition, insiders have an overall positive outlook on Linamar stock as the TipRanks Insider Confidence Signal is positive and above the sector average.

Analyst Recommendations

Linamar has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and one Hold rating assigned in the past three months. The average Linamar price target of C$74.50 implies 31% upside potential.

Final Thoughts

Linamar’s acquisition of Salford Group seems to make sense, as management believes it is complementary to its existing operations. Furthermore, both insiders and analysts are currently confident that the stock will perform well, going forward. As a result, the recent pullback in the stock price may make Linamar worth considering.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Are Insiders Booking Profits at Enphase Energy?
ENPH
What Are the Implications of Coinbase’s Hiring Freeze?
COIN
Rolls-Royce Inches Closer to Net Zero with New Solar Park in Germany
GB:RR
Why Is Starbucks Looking Outside for a New CEO?
SBUX
Is Grocery Outlet Stock Losing Its Sheen?
GO
Google to Pay Fine in Australia Over Defamation Charges; Street Sticks to Buy
GOOGL
Why are Insiders Buying Iovance Stock?
IOVA
Here’s a Sneak-Peak of Apple’s Annual Developer Conference
AAPL
Why Is This Top Insider Loading Up on Appian Stock?
APPN
In this article:
LIMAF

Latest News Feed

Are Insiders Booking Profits at Enphase Energy?
ENPH
What Are the Implications of Coinbase’s Hiring Freeze?
COIN
Rolls-Royce Inches Closer to Net Zero with New Solar Park in Germany
GB:RR
Why Is Starbucks Looking Outside for a New CEO?
SBUX
Is Grocery Outlet Stock Losing Its Sheen?
GO
Google to Pay Fine in Australia Over Defamation Charges; Street Sticks to Buy
GOOGL
Why are Insiders Buying Iovance Stock?
IOVA
Here’s a Sneak-Peak of Apple’s Annual Developer Conference
AAPL
Why Is This Top Insider Loading Up on Appian Stock?
APPN