Li Auto’s May Deliveries Up By 165%

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
LI
All News
Market News

Li Auto’s May Deliveries Up By 165%

Story Highlights

Li Auto, Inc. delivered 11,496 Li ONEs in May 2022. With that, total cumulative deliveries of the Li ONE stood at 171,467 at May 31, 2022.

In this article:
In this article:
LI

Shares of Chinese EV maker Li Auto, Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) were up about 4% during pre-market trading today. Despite supply challenges faced by the company due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in China, the company delivered a robust delivery update for May 2022.

The company delivered 11,496 Li ONEs in May 2022, reflecting a whopping 165.9% year-over-year growth.

The company stated that there were delays in deliveries as its manufacturing base in Changzhou has not returned to normal production levels.

Since its launch in 2019, total cumulative deliveries of the Li ONE have stood at 171,467. 

As of May 31, 2022, Li Auto had 233 retail stores in 108 cities, along with 253 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops that operated in 214 cities.

Management’s Commentary

Li Auto’s President, Yanan Shen, commented, “Although our parts suppliers in the Yangtze Delta region have gradually resumed production, they have not yet fully recovered and we continue to encounter challenges due to parts supply shortages.”

He further added, “At present, we are actively collaborating with our supply chain partners to restore production capacity, aiming to shorten the delivery waiting time for Li ONE users, while meeting all pandemic prevention and containment requirements”.

Comparison with Peers

Let’s take a look at other Chinese electric vehicle makers’ deliveries numbers.

XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) delivered 10,125 vehicles in May, a year-over-year increase of 78%. XPeng benefited from the resumption of two-shift production in mid-May. Its factory is located near the city of Guangzhou, which fared better than the other regions during the recent pandemic outbreaks.

Meanwhile, NIO’s (NYSE: NIO) deliveries for the month of May came in at over 7,000 vehicles, up a mild 4.7% year-over-year.

Nio’s deliveries were much lower than its current production capacity as they were negatively impacted by COVID-related disruptions that limited the company’s manufacturing and vehicle deliveries.

Wall Street’s Take

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on six unanimous Buys. The average Li Auto price target of $38.33 implies 48.91% upside potential from current levels.

Concluding Thoughts

It is commendable that despite pandemic-related disruptions at its suppliers due to the lockdown situation in China, Li Auto reported upbeat deliveries for May.

While Li Auto and XPeng were not quite impacted by the lockdowns in China compared to Nio, their deliveries should recover as the situation eases in the region.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Why Did ChargePoint Stock Decline on Tuesday?
CHPT
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Criticizes Wells Fargo’s Risk Management
WFC
Is Rush Street’s Top Shareholder Unsure about Its Success?
RSI
Sono Motors Teams Up with Reefer on Solar Trailers; Street Sees 266% Upside
SEV
What Does the Flywire Insider Sell Indicate for the Stock?
FLYW
Berry Petroleum Makes Major Buybacks While Top Insiders Offload Shares
BRY
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
CRM
CVI
Musk’s “No More Remote Work” Email Making Rounds on Twitter
TSLA
GSK to Boost Its Vaccines Roster Through Acquisition
GB:GSK
In this article:
LI

Latest News Feed

Why Did ChargePoint Stock Decline on Tuesday?
CHPT
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Criticizes Wells Fargo’s Risk Management
WFC
Is Rush Street’s Top Shareholder Unsure about Its Success?
RSI
Sono Motors Teams Up with Reefer on Solar Trailers; Street Sees 266% Upside
SEV
What Does the Flywire Insider Sell Indicate for the Stock?
FLYW
Berry Petroleum Makes Major Buybacks While Top Insiders Offload Shares
BRY
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
CRM
CVI
Musk’s “No More Remote Work” Email Making Rounds on Twitter
TSLA
GSK to Boost Its Vaccines Roster Through Acquisition
GB:GSK