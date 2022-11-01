Li Auto Up After Robust Vehicle Deliveries in October

Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) were on an upward trajectory in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the Chinese EV major announced that its vehicle deliveries in the month of October went up 31.4% year-over-year to 10,052 vehicles. The cumulative deliveries of vehicles reached 221,067 by the end of October.

Yanan Shen, Co-Founder, and President of Li Auto commented, “We will officially commence delivery of Li L8 this month. Separately, orders for Li L9 remained robust and the level of its user satisfaction continued to exceed their expectations, further solidifying our market position in the RMB400,000 and higher segment.”