Universal Health Stock Declines on Staff Shortages

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) declined 12.1% in Monday’s extended trade after the company reported mixed results for the first quarter of 2022.

The healthcare management company owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and radiation oncology centers.

Adjusted earnings of $2.15 per share declined 11.9% year-over-year and lagged the Street’s estimate of $2.46 per share. Meanwhile, revenues jumped 9.3% to $3.29 billion and surpassed analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion.

Adjusted admissions and patient days at the company’s acute care hospitals increased 5.7% and 5.5%, respectively, as compared to the first quarter of 2021. At behavioral healthcare facilities, adjusted admissions and patient days decreased 1.9% and 1.3%, respectively.

During the quarter, Universal Health repurchased nearly 2.65 million shares at an aggregate cost of about $350.2 million. As of March 31, 2022, the company had an aggregate available repurchase authorization of $1.41 billion.

Analyst’s Recommendation

Earlier this month, Mizuho Securities analyst Ann Hynes reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $290 (upside potential of 109%).

Based on three Buys, four Holds and three Sells, the stock has a Hold consensus rating. Universal Health’s average price forecast of $163.67 implies 18% upside potential from current levels.

Investors’ Stance

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that retail investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Universal Health, as 13.5% of investors on TipRanks increased their exposure to UHS stock over the 30 days.

Conclusion

The company’s performance continues to be impacted by the shortage of nurses and other clinical staff and support personnel, which leads to higher costs. Further, uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic remains a concern.

