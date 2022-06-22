tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
LEN
All News
Market News

Lennar Posts Strong Quarterly Results; Analysts See Upside Potential

Story Highlights

Lennar posted strong results in the fiscal second quarter, driven by housing demand. Analysts see upside potential at the current levels, and hedge funds and investors seem optimistic about the stock. 

In this article:
In this article:
LEN

Home construction company Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) offers real estate-related financial and investment management services. The company reported upbeat results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 (ended May 31) on the back of a robust housing market and margin expansion. 

Following better-than-expected results, shares of the company rose 1.58% at the close on Tuesday. 

Despite strong results, management warned about rising interest rates. Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman of Lennar, said, “While our second quarter results demonstrate strength and excellent performance throughout the quarter, the weight of a rapid doubling of interest rates over six months, together with accelerated price appreciation, began to drive buyers in many markets to pause and reconsider. We began to see these effects after quarter end.” 

Results in Detail 

Lennar reported adjusted earnings of $4.69 per share, handily beating the Street’s estimate of $3.95. The company recorded earnings of $2.95 per share in the same quarter last year. 

Total revenues of $8.36 billion topped the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion and jumped 30% year-over-year. 

On a segmental basis, revenues from home sales grew 33% year-over-year to $8 billion in the quarter on the back of a 14% rise in the number of home deliveries. The gross margin on home sales came in at 29.5%, up 340 basis points. 

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment decreased to $103.9 million, down 14.3% due to lower mortgage net margins. 

The Multifamily segment reported operating earnings of $0.7 million in the quarter, compared with $22.4 million in the prior-year quarter. 

Remarkably, Lennar reported upbeat quarterly new orders and deliveries. A total of 17,792 new orders were recorded, above analysts’ expectations of 17,429, while total deliveries were 16,549, beating the consensus estimate of 16,098. 

Capital Deployment 

During the second quarter, the company repurchased 4.1 million shares of its common stock for $320.6 million at an average cost of $78.20 per share. 

Outlook 

Looking forward, Mr. Miller commented, ” Recognizing that the Fed’s actions are still quite fluid and responsive to inflation data, the housing market will rebalance supply and demand, and interest rates and purchase price as market conditions evolve. Nevertheless, at Lennar, we are operating from a position of strength, enabling us to continue to execute on our core strategies.”  

For Fiscal Q3 2022, the company expects home deliveries in the range of 17,000 and 18,500, with homebuilding gross margins anticipated between 28.5% and 29.5%.

For Fiscal 2022, Lennar expects to deliver about 68,000 homes. 

Wall Street’s Take 

Overall, shares of Lennar have a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on an even split between the Buys and the Holds. The average Lennar price target of $91.40 implies a 39.22% upside potential to current levels. Shares of the company have lost 32.42% over the past year. 

Hedge Funds 

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in Lennar is currently Very Positive, as the cumulative change in holdings across all 26 hedge funds that were active in the last quarter was an increase of 776,100 shares. 

Concluding Remarks 

Based on the company’s strong results, decent analyst ratings, and hedge funds’ bullish stance, investors may add the stock to their portfolio. 

Read full Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Energy Stocks Dominating: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
MT
BTU
Why Did HRT Stock Gain 5.8% on Tuesday?
HRT
World’s Biggest Hedge Fund Is Betting $9.5B Against These Stocks
SPX
TTE
Key Insider Bought Shares of Wave Life Sciences, What Now?
WVE
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 22: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Carlotz Takes Extreme Step to Boost Profit
LOTZ
Musk Highlights 3 Pre-Requisites for the Twitter Takeover
TWTR
Here’s Why This Little-Known Fintech Stock Draws Attention
DLO
DocuSign CEO Exits, Chairman Assumes Interim Role
DOCU
In this article:
LEN

Latest News Feed

Energy Stocks Dominating: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
MT
BTU
Why Did HRT Stock Gain 5.8% on Tuesday?
HRT
World’s Biggest Hedge Fund Is Betting $9.5B Against These Stocks
SPX
TTE
Key Insider Bought Shares of Wave Life Sciences, What Now?
WVE
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 22: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Carlotz Takes Extreme Step to Boost Profit
LOTZ
Musk Highlights 3 Pre-Requisites for the Twitter Takeover
TWTR
Here’s Why This Little-Known Fintech Stock Draws Attention
DLO
DocuSign CEO Exits, Chairman Assumes Interim Role
DOCU