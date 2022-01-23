We Talked to the Smartest People on Wall Street – Hear What They Have to Say

Last week we held our first-ever Awards Ceremony to celebrate the top analysts of 2021, and it beat expectations! Our hosts, Julie Gillespie, Head of TipRanks TV, and Joe Craven, Head of Enterprise Sales were joined by four of the top analysts of 2021, covering the U.S., Canadian, and UK markets. The analysts discussed their research processes and their thoughts about the biggest challenges facing the markets. They even shared some of their favorite stock picks for 2022.

We want to thank John Gerdes from MKM Partners (U.S); Randy Giveans, Jefferies, (U.S.); Jeremy McCrea, Raymond James, Canada; and Portia Patel, Canaccord Genuity (UK) for taking time out of their busy days to join us and for being so generous with their answers to our, and your, questions.

Watch the video here and visit the analysts’ TipRanks profiles to see all their stock ratings (links below the video).

We were joined by the following analysts:

John Gerdes, MKM Partners, U.S.

Covers energy stocks

2021 stats (measured over 3 months): 93% success rate, 24.9% average return per recommendation, 43 ratings

Randy Giveans, Jefferies, U.S.

Covers shipping stocks

2021 stats (measured over 3 months): 76% success rate, 22.7% average return per recommendation, 58 ratings

Jeremy McCrea, Raymond James, Canada

Covers energy stocks

2021 stats (measured over 3 months): 81% success rate, 20.6% average return per recommendation, 59 ratings

Portia Patel, Canaccord Genuity, UK

Covers financial stocks

2021 stats (measured over 3 months): 72.73% success rate, 12.3% average return per recommendation, 33 ratings

