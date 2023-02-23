TipRanks Introduces Groundbreaking ETF Research Tools

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
TipRanks Labs

TipRanks Introduces Groundbreaking ETF Research Tools

Great news for investors, trading platforms and online brokers: After years of research revolving around stocks, with no analysts covering ETFs and no real tools to help investors make data-driven investment decisions, TipRanks has revolutionized the world of ETF research.

We are pleased to announce that we have added ETF research capability, covering 7,000 ETFs. We provide in-depth, unique datasets on ETFs that you won’t find anywhere else. Thanks to TipRanks, investors will find all the data they need to fully delve into ETFs they already hold or are considering buying.

ETF Analyst Forecast and Price Targets

TipRanks is the only platform that provides an analyst forecast and price targets for ETFs. Our proprietary technology calculates them on the basis of all the underlying assets in the ETF. We figure out a weighted average of all the ETF’s holdings, and use that to calculate the average analyst consensus on the entire ETF. At a glance, you will see the overall analyst rating, analyst price target, and upside or downside on an ETF.

Here’s an example of the Analyst Forecast for the SPY ETF:

ETF Smart Score – Will the ETF Outperform?

What’s more, we apply TipRanks’ unique Smart Score to each ETF. The ETF Smart Score is based on the weighted average of the ETF holdings and some additional factors. With a score of 1 to 10, the Smart Score, based on six key factors, predicts whether the ETF is likely to outperform the markets. A Smart Score of one to three implies Underperform, while a score of four to six implies the ETF will perform inline with the general markets, and of seven to ten implies Outperform.

Take a look at our proven Smart Score to help determine the future performance of any ETF. Here’s an example of the Smart Score for the SPY ETF:

ETF Technical Analysis

Your ETF research on TipRanks doesn’t stop there. Indeed, our Technical Analysis page for ETFs gives you multiple measures to further understand the ETF’s trajectory. Not only do we display Classic and Fibonacci pivot points, but we also provide simple and exponential moving averages. We give you the moving averages for six different time periods, as well as a MACD indicator. Our summary of all indicators shows you sentiment on the basis of the indicators, telling you whether they point to a Buy or Sell on the ETF.

Our technical analysis page for each stock also shows a wealth of other values, including RSI, ADX and ROC. TipRanks also interprets each of the values, so investors will know which action they suggest taking on the ETF: Buy, Neutral or Sell.

Here’s an example of the Technical Analysis on the SPY ETF:

How Do I Use the ETF Holdings Pages on TipRanks?

Additionally, for each ETF, we provide a Holdings page, with a clear and easy-to-read presentation of the data. We display the holdings count, dollar value of total assets, asset class, category and region of North America. Here is an example from the SPY ETF Holdings page:

Our table then presents all the holdings of the ETF so you can easily research each and every holding. For each stock, we display the percentage of weight it carries in the ETF, market value, price, market cap, yearly gain, analyst consensus, analyst price target, and Smart Score. Click on any ticker to further research it.

Where Can I Find ETF Pages on TipRanks?

Navigate to TipRanks’ ETF page to begin your research. From the top menu, hover over Research Tools, and in the second column, you will see Top ETFs by AUM. Click there to see all the ETFs we cover on our site. Once you are on the List of ETFs page, click on an ETF ticker to learn more about its holdings, performance and other important information.

Join the millions of savvy investors who are transforming their ETF investment strategies. With TipRanks’ revolutionary ETF research capability, you can access exclusive, groundbreaking datasets, including analyst forecasts and price targets, our unique Smart Score, and technical analysis tools. Make confident, informed decisions and take your investment portfolio to the next level with TipRanks!

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

More Market News >