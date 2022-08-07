tiprankstipranks
TipRanksStock Market NewsTipRanks Expands to China
TipRanks Labs

TipRanks Expands to China

Story Highlights

Futu is the first platform in China to partner with TipRanks, giving its users access to analyst ratings and price targets to make smarter investment decisions

TipRanks, a leading financial big data company that tracks and measures the performance of investment experts, is delighted to announce that traders in China have access to its superior stock research capabilities on a Chinese digital trading platform for the first time. Futu is the first platform in China to partner with TipRanks to provide its users with unique data that improves their stock research abilities.

As a result of the partnership, investors in China can integrate aggregated analyst ratings and price targets for U.S. stocks into their stock research on Futu’s Futubull and moomoo platforms and understand how analysts are ranked based on their performance track records.

TipRanks tools give retail investors access to institutional-grade tools with an easy-to-use interface. While Futu is the first broker in China to partner with TipRanks, it joins other major global financial institutions including Questrade, TD Bank, NASDAQ, TD Ameritrade, Interactive Brokers, Santander, E*Trade, eToro, Canada’s CIBC, and India’s Stockal.

“We are delighted to partner with Futu, particularly as it is the first time that traders in China have direct access to TipRanks’ tools on a Chinese platform,” said TipRanks CEO Uri Gruenbaum. “Our partnership with Futu marks an exciting milestone in our global expansion as we give as many people as possible around the world access to all the tools they need to make smart, data-driven investments.

“As Futu serves over 18 million active users via its trading platforms, we’re excited that TipRanks data is now available in Futubull and moomoo, including aggregated U.S. stock ratings and comprehensive tracking of analyst performance, all of which will take the core concept of meeting user demand for generating trade ideas, performing market research and making better investment decision to a higher level,” said Ryan Su, Head of Futu’s Internet Product Department.

