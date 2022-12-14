tiprankstipranks
These Wall Street Firms Beat the S&P in 2022

TipRanks rates financial analysts, so you know who to trust. In honor of the upcoming new year, we have used our Top Research Firms tool to reveal which Wall Street firms outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) in 2022.

Here are the 5 firms that came out on top when compared to the S&P benchmark. Check out the Top Research Firms page on TipRanks to see the full list of the 50 top firms of the past 12 months.

  • McAdams Wright – With a 19.1% average rate of return and an 80% success rate, this is the top firm, in terms of beating the S&P. Its team of 4 analysts made 25 recommendations in the past 12 months. Its most profitable sector is Consumer Goods.
  • Autonomous Research – This research firm, which comprises 8 analysts, made 122 recommendations on stocks this year. The firm has a 63% success rate and an average return of 7.3%. Its most profitable sector is Financial.
  • KBW – This is a larger firm, with 67 analysts. KBW made 3.83K stock recommendations this year, with an average return of 3%. The firm’s ratings were successful 52% of the time. Its most profitable sector is Services.
  • Shore Capital – The 12 analysts in this firm made 29 stock recommendations in the past 12 months. Shore Capital’s average return of 10.1% reflects a success rate of 76%. Its most profitable sector is Services.
  • Lee Munder Capital Group – Lee Munder has only one analyst, who made 19 recommendations this year. With an incredible average return of 44.7%, this firm has a success rate of 68%. Its most profitable sector is Technology.

Note: average returns indicate the percentage earned, per rating, over the S&P 500. Success rates are determined according to Buy and Sell ratings; Hold ratings are not included in the calculation.

