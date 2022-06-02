tiprankstipranks
The Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in May 2022

Story Highlights

It is interesting to see what stocks investors bought and sold most in the month of May, amid burgeoning inflation, aggressive monetary policy, impending recession, supply shortages, and geo-political tensions.

In this article:

May was a relatively smooth month for markets as investors got used to sitting on the news of inflation, recession, supply shortages, geopolitical issues, and numerous other headwinds. In fact, the final week of the month also saw a strong relief rally which helped the indexes recover most of the losses from earlier in the month.

To understand May’s trading patterns better, we checked the month’s Buy and Sell transactions of the 526,743 investors that hold a TipRanks Smart Portfolio.

Most Bought Stocks

There were a few changes in May’s list of most bought stocks compared with April’s list. Looking at the previous month’s list, we noticed that interactive software games developer Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) topped the list as the most bought stock, replacing Apple (AAPL).

As the market volatility slightly cooled in the first half of the month, Take-Two gained about 2% in May. However, what really made TTWO the most bought company was its buyout of mobile entertainment provider Zynga. The transaction strengthened and diversified Take-Two’s business, making it more appealing to investors.

Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TTWO stock based on 18 Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months. The average TTWO price target of $182.42 is also appealing, implying upside potential of just over 41% from current price levels.

Last week, Barclays analyst Mario Lu reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target to $171 from $85.

Moreover, nine insiders made 10 Buy transactions in May, which tells us more about the upbeat prospects of the company.

1. Take-Two, a new entrant, replaced Apple

2. DraftKings (DKNG), a new entrant, replaced Warner Bros. (WBD)

3. Apple, previously 1st, replaced Tesla (TSLA)

4. Tesla, previously 3rd, replaced Nvidia (NVDA)

5. Amazon (AMZN), previously 7th, replaced Meta Platforms (FB)

6. Nvidia, previously 4th, replaced Microsoft (MSFT)

7. Microsoft, previously 6th, replaced Amazon

8. Meta Platforms, previously 5th, replaced Alphabet (GOOGL)

9. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), previously 10th, replaced Nio (NIO)

10. Nio, previously 9th, replaced Advanced Micro Devices

Most Sold Stocks

Most of the 10 most sold stocks were the same as in April. Apple continued to be the most sold stock of May for the fourth time in a row. This skepticism represents the broader market tech Armageddon that has resulted from inflation, high-interest rates, geopolitical unrest, component shortages, and a looming recession.

Coming back to the 10 most sold stocks, Paypal (PYPL) and Twitter (TWTR) dropped off the list. Meanwhile, Coinbase (COIN) entered, possibly resulting from the storm of the broader cryptocurrency sector.

However, Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about COIN, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 15 Buys, three Holds, and two Sells assigned in the past three months. The average Coinbase price target of $156.17 indicates around 111.6% upside.

1. Apple, unchanged

2. Tesla, unchanged

3. Amazon, previously 6th, replaced Nvidia

4. Nvidia, previously 3rd, replaced Meta Platforms

5. Microsoft (MSFT), unchanged

6. Nio (NIO), previously 8th, replaced Amazon

7. Coinbase, previously 23rd, replaced Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

8. Meta Platforms, previously 4th, replaced Nio

9. Advanced Micro Devices, previously 7th, replaced Paypal

10. SoFi Technologies (SOFI), previously 12th, replaced Twitter

Watch this space for June’s most traded stocks. In the meantime, if you want to check out your own portfolio’s performance, open a Smart Portfolio on TipRanks.

Full Disclosure

Latest News Feed

Equitable Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate as Cost of Borrowing Increases
Canadian Western Bank Announces At-the-Money Equity Financing
Land’s End Posts Q1 Bottom Line Beat; Shares Up 13%
LE
Why Is Bumble a Perfect Match for Long-Term Investors?
BMBL
Capri Holdings Limited Q4 Profit Rises Over 2x
CPRI
Microsoft Drops Guidance; Stock Starting to Fall
MSFT
Are Tesla’s Delivery Delays Good News for the Stock?
TSLA
GameStop’s Q1 Losses Widen Despite Higher Sales
GME
Hormel Foods Marginally Performs Against Macro Headwinds in Q2
HRL
A Top Insider Just Increased His Appetite for VOXX Stock
VOXX

