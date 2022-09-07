How to Use the TipRanks Top Smart Score Stocks Screener

The TipRanks Top Smart Score tool helps you find stocks that are primed to outperform the markets, according to the TipRanks Smart Score.

One of the biggest challenges that investors face is how to conduct comprehensive research, especially when there is contradictory data about a single stock. The Smart Score provides you with a data-driven score, giving you a simple way to assess a stock’s potential. The score is 100% driven by data and does not involve any human intervention.

The Smart Score measures stocks on 8 key market factors and scores them from one to ten. Stocks with a maximum Smart Score of 10 have significantly outperformed the markets since 2016.

The Top Smart Score Stocks screener contains every stock with a maximum Smart Score.

Here’s how it works:

1. How to find the Top Smart Score Stocks Screener

The Top Smart Score Stocks screener appears on the TipRanks menu. The menu is slightly different on each platform.

iOS app – go to “Ideas”

Android app – go to “Investment Tools”

Website – go to “Research Tools” then “

This is how it looks on the website:

And on iOS and Android:

2. Review the history of stocks with a maximum Smart Score

The first thing that the tool shows you, is how the performance of stocks with a Smart Score of 10 compares to the S&P 500 since 2016. The app shows a quick overview:

The website also has a graph that breaks down performance per year.

3. Filter stocks according to your preferences

You can filter your search according to:

Market cap

Sector

How long the stock has had a maximum Smart Score of 10

In this case, we have searched for medium cap stocks, from the Utilities sector, that have had a maximum Smart Score for at least four weeks. Swipe the app to see different data.

The web version lets you adjust which data appears in the results. You can include traditional data such as P/E ratio, dividend yield, yearly gain, 1-day price changes, as well as a large choice of TipRanks unique data such as:

– Analyst consensus/ top analyst consensus

– Analyst/ top analyst average price target

– News sentiment

– Insider/ hedge fund signals

If you to see a full analysis for any stock on the list, simply click on the ticker name. You can easily add a stock to your watchlist by clicking on the blue + sign.

Now, Give it a Try

The Top Smart Stock screener is a popular tool for searching for stocks with positive indicators according to the TipRanks Smart Score. We invite you to give it a try and to let us know if you have any questions or feedback. Feel welcome to reach out to us on our social channels, or by contacting our support team.

