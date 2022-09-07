tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanks Labs

How to Use the TipRanks Top Smart Score Stocks Screener

The TipRanks Top Smart Score tool helps you find stocks that are primed to outperform the markets, according to the TipRanks Smart Score.

One of the biggest challenges that investors face is how to conduct comprehensive research, especially when there is contradictory data about a single stock. The Smart Score provides you with a data-driven score, giving you a simple way to assess a stock’s potential. The score is 100% driven by data and does not involve any human intervention.

The Smart Score measures stocks on 8 key market factors and scores them from one to ten. Stocks with a maximum Smart Score of 10 have significantly outperformed the markets since 2016.

The Top Smart Score Stocks screener contains every stock with a maximum Smart Score.

Here’s how it works:

1. How to find the Top Smart Score Stocks Screener

The Top Smart Score Stocks screener appears on the TipRanks menu. The menu is slightly different on each platform.

  • iOS app – go to “Ideas”
  • Android app – go to “Investment Tools”
  • Website – go to “Research Tools” then “

This is how it looks on the website:

And on iOS and Android:

2. Review the history of stocks with a maximum Smart Score

The first thing that the tool shows you, is how the performance of stocks with a Smart Score of 10 compares to the S&P 500 since 2016. The app shows a quick overview:

The website also has a graph that breaks down performance per year.

3. Filter stocks according to your preferences

You can filter your search according to:

  • Market cap
  • Sector
  • How long the stock has had a maximum Smart Score of 10

In this case, we have searched for medium cap stocks, from the Utilities sector, that have had a maximum Smart Score for at least four weeks. Swipe the app to see different data.

The web version lets you adjust which data appears in the results. You can include traditional data such as P/E ratio, dividend yield, yearly gain, 1-day price changes, as well as a large choice of TipRanks unique data such as:

– Analyst consensus/ top analyst consensus
– Analyst/ top analyst average price target
– News sentiment
– Insider/ hedge fund signals

If you to see a full analysis for any stock on the list, simply click on the ticker name. You can easily add a stock to your watchlist by clicking on the blue + sign.

Now, Give it a Try

The Top Smart Stock screener is a popular tool for searching for stocks with positive indicators according to the TipRanks Smart Score. We invite you to give it a try and to let us know if you have any questions or feedback. Feel welcome to reach out to us on our social channels, or by contacting our support team.

Try Top Smart Score Stocks>>

Twitter Instagram Facebook TikTok | LinkedIn | Support

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Australian Stock Market Today – Wednesday, September 7: What You Need to Know
Analysts keep faith in SEEK (ASX:SEK) stock, despite sharp declines
DGL Group (ASX:DGL) shares rise as sentiment shifts
Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) shares may be worth considering
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday, September 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday, September 5: What You Need to Know
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Stock Sees High Trade Volume on Headcount Trim
AVYA
Stock Market Today: Stocks are Positive, Oil Continues to Fall
NDX
SPX
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Seeks More Flights From JFK; Q3 Top-Line Growth Seen at 12%
UAL
Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) Shoots Up Following Positive Clinical Result
GKOS
Lawyers Level-Up in the Musk-Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Courtroom Clash
TWTR
BioVie (NASDAQ: BIVI) Stock Soars After Positive Topline Results For Alzheimer’s Candidate
BIVI
Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Stock Soars on Promising Sarconeos Top-Line Data
BPTS
NIO (NYSE: NIO) Stock Ticks Lower As Losses Widen in Q2
NIO
Illumina’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) Grail Buyout Deal Hits Another Roadblock
ILMN
More Market News >