How to Use the TipRanks Stock Screener
TipRanks Labs

How to Use the TipRanks Stock Screener

If you want to find new investment opportunities based on data you can rely on, the TipRanks Stock Screener is the tool for you. The screener is easy to use and can help you identify stocks with the best potential, based on the criteria that are important to you, such as:

  • Highest upside potential
  • Best Smart Score
  • Highest dividend yield
  • Positive expert sentiment
  • Market cap
  • And more

What’s more, it is free, so anyone can use it to search for stocks to invest in.

1. How to find the Stock Screener

The Stock Screener appears on the TipRanks menu. The menu is slightly different on different platforms.

  • iOS app – go to “Ideas”
  • Android app – go to “Investment Tools”
  • Website – go to “Research Tools,” then “Top Stocks”

Of course, once you have registered to TipRanks, you can access your data on both the app and the web version.  

2. Select your stock search criteria

If you are using the app, click on the menu icon on the left side of your screen to open the search fields. On the website, the search fields appear at the top of the page.

You can choose up to 14 different filters in your search. You can select as many or as few as you wish. While the screener is free, there are some fields that are Premium-only access. These are:

  • Smart Score
  • Insider signal
  • Hedge fund signal
  • Top analysts’ consensus
  • Top analysts’ price targets

However, even if you don’t have Premium, you can still filter according to:

  • Market cap
  • Price target upside, according to all analysts
  • Dividend yield
  • Sector
  • Analyst consensus
  • Investor sentiment
  • Blogger consensus
  • News sentiment
  • Media buzz

In the example below, taken from the website, we are searching for medium cap stocks with a “Strong Buy” rating consensus and price target upside of over 20% according to the best analysts, with a Smart Score of 10. As you adjust the search filters, the stocks that match your preferences will appear in the results.

3. Review, sort, and filter the results

The search above resulted in a list of 22 stocks. You can see an overview of each stock according to the various search fields. If you wish to narrow the list of stocks, the easiest way to do this is to filter further. On the web version, it is also possible to adjust which fields appear in the search results, by clicking on “Select columns.” The web version also lets you adjust the order of the list of stocks by clicking on the header of the list you wish to re-order. In the example below, we clicked on price target upside to order the stocks in descending order, from highest upside to lowest upside.

Now, Give it a Try

The TipRanks Stock Screener makes it easy for you to find stocks with the best potential, according to expert insights, and to identify those that best match your personal preferences. We invite you to give it a try and to get in touch with us if you have any questions or feedback, either via our social channels or by directly contacting our support team.

Try the Stock Screener >>

Support

