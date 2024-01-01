Here are the Top 10 Analysts of 2023, According to TipRanks 

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Here are the Top 10 Analysts of 2023, According to TipRanks 
TipRanks Labs

Here are the Top 10 Analysts of 2023, According to TipRanks 

Story Highlights

The stock market ended 2023 on a strong note, with some analysts outperforming their peers and generating stellar returns. Let’s look at the Top 10 Analysts for the year, according to the TipRanks database.

The U.S. market witnessed a strong end in 2023. All major indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX), Nasdaq 100 (NDX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), rallied 24.2%, 43.4%, and 13.7% during the year. Investors might be interested in knowing which Wall Street analysts were able to outperform peers with their standout stock recommendations. TipRanks recognized the 10 best analysts of August 2023 for identifying the best investment opportunities.

TipRanks allows one to explore and analyze the performance of Top Wall Street Analysts, making it easier for investors to make informed decisions. TipRanks’ algorithms calculate the average return and statistical significance of each rating, as well as the analysts’ overall success rate. Investors should note that tracking the real-time rankings of successful analysts can provide valuable insights for investors.

With this background, let’s look at the Top 10 analysts of 2023. 

#1. Patrick Brown – Raymond James

Patrick Brown is at the top of the list, with an impressive overall success rate of 77%. The analyst has earned an average return of 19.4% in the past year. Brown primarily focuses on the Services sector in the U.S. and Canadian markets. 

#2. Mark Lipacis – Jefferies  

Mark Lipacis bags the second spot on the list. The analyst has a 73% overall success rate and earned an impressive average return of 30.2% per rating. He focuses mainly on the Technology sector in the U.S., France, and Canadian markets.

#3. Jason Seidl – TD Cowen

Jason Seidl is placed third on the list. The analyst has a 74% overall success rate and 25.8% average return. Seidl’s main sector of coverage is Services in the Canadian and U.S. markets.

#4. Quinn Bolton – Needham

Quinn Bolton holds the fourth position on the list and has a success rate of 70%. He has earned an average return of 34.8% in the past year. Bolton focuses on the Technology sector in the U.S. market.

#5.  Timothy Arcuri – UBS

Timothy Arcuri is in fifth place and has a success rate of 74%. Arcuri’s average return of 32% is impressive. He covers Technology stocks in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., and Canadian markets.

#6. Shaul Eyal – TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Shaul Eyal ranks sixth on the list. Eyal has a 71% success rate with an average return of 28.2%. The analyst’s main sector of coverage is Technology in the U.S. and U.K. markets.

#7.  Rick Schafer – Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer is seventh on this list, with a success rate of 60%. He has earned an average return of 22.2% in the past year. Technology is Schafer’s main sector of coverage in the U.S. and Canadian markets.

#8.  Christopher Rolland – Susquehanna

Taking the eighth position is Christopher Rolland. The analyst has a 72% overall success rate and 24.6% average return. He focuses on Technology stocks in the U.S. and German markets.

#9. Ross Seymore – Deutsche Bank

Securing the ninth position is Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore, who boasts an impressive success rate of 78%. His average return of 23.8% in the past year is encouraging. The analyst’s main sector is Technology in the U.S. market.

#10. Hans Mosesmann – Rosenblatt Securities

Hans Mosesmann holds the tenth spot on the list with a 70% success rate. The analyst has earned an average return of 28%. His key area of coverage is Technology in the Canadian market.

Ending Note

By tracking the Top Analysts, investors can potentially enhance their portfolio’s performance. The proven track record of these analysts in generating significant returns offers a valuable tool for informed investment decisions. Interestingly, TipRanks makes the task easier by compiling the recommendations of many Top Experts

Disclosure 

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >