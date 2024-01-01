Here are the Top 10 Analysts of 2023, According to TipRanks 

The U.S. market witnessed a strong end in 2023. All major indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX), Nasdaq 100 (NDX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), rallied 24.2%, 43.4%, and 13.7% during the year. Investors might be interested in knowing which Wall Street analysts were able to outperform peers with their standout stock recommendations. TipRanks recognized the 10 best analysts of August 2023 for identifying the best investment opportunities.

TipRanks allows one to explore and analyze the performance of Top Wall Street Analysts, making it easier for investors to make informed decisions. TipRanks’ algorithms calculate the average return and statistical significance of each rating, as well as the analysts’ overall success rate. Investors should note that tracking the real-time rankings of successful analysts can provide valuable insights for investors.

With this background, let’s look at the Top 10 analysts of 2023.

#1. Patrick Brown – Raymond James

Patrick Brown is at the top of the list, with an impressive overall success rate of 77%. The analyst has earned an average return of 19.4% in the past year. Brown primarily focuses on the Services sector in the U.S. and Canadian markets.

#2. Mark Lipacis – Jefferies

Mark Lipacis bags the second spot on the list. The analyst has a 73% overall success rate and earned an impressive average return of 30.2% per rating. He focuses mainly on the Technology sector in the U.S., France, and Canadian markets.

#3. Jason Seidl – TD Cowen

Jason Seidl is placed third on the list. The analyst has a 74% overall success rate and 25.8% average return. Seidl’s main sector of coverage is Services in the Canadian and U.S. markets.

#4. Quinn Bolton – Needham

Quinn Bolton holds the fourth position on the list and has a success rate of 70%. He has earned an average return of 34.8% in the past year. Bolton focuses on the Technology sector in the U.S. market.

#5. Timothy Arcuri – UBS

Timothy Arcuri is in fifth place and has a success rate of 74%. Arcuri’s average return of 32% is impressive. He covers Technology stocks in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., and Canadian markets.

#6. Shaul Eyal – TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Shaul Eyal ranks sixth on the list. Eyal has a 71% success rate with an average return of 28.2%. The analyst’s main sector of coverage is Technology in the U.S. and U.K. markets.

#7. Rick Schafer – Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer is seventh on this list, with a success rate of 60%. He has earned an average return of 22.2% in the past year. Technology is Schafer’s main sector of coverage in the U.S. and Canadian markets.

#8. Christopher Rolland – Susquehanna

Taking the eighth position is Christopher Rolland. The analyst has a 72% overall success rate and 24.6% average return. He focuses on Technology stocks in the U.S. and German markets.

#9. Ross Seymore – Deutsche Bank

Securing the ninth position is Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore, who boasts an impressive success rate of 78%. His average return of 23.8% in the past year is encouraging. The analyst’s main sector is Technology in the U.S. market.

#10. Hans Mosesmann – Rosenblatt Securities

Hans Mosesmann holds the tenth spot on the list with a 70% success rate. The analyst has earned an average return of 28%. His key area of coverage is Technology in the Canadian market.

Ending Note

By tracking the Top Analysts, investors can potentially enhance their portfolio’s performance. The proven track record of these analysts in generating significant returns offers a valuable tool for informed investment decisions. Interestingly, TipRanks makes the task easier by compiling the recommendations of many Top Experts.

Disclosure