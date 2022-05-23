Discover Company Financials on TipRanks

At TipRanks we specialize in giving you the same research power as the biggest asset managers through our suite of simplified research tools and alternative data. Additionally, we want to ensure that you have access to all the tools you need in one place so you can make data-driven investment decisions without leaving the platform.

We’re delighted to announce that you can now find financials on TipRanks for any stock you research. The data includes income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow, for insights into the financial health of the stock you follow.

As with all tools on TipRanks, we present the data in a simplified and user-friendly way and include intuitive charts. Let’s take a look!

Where to Find Financials

Enter a stock name or ticker into the TipRanks search bar, in this case, we’ll focus on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). You will be taken to analyst forecasts where you can easily navigate to Financials.

Overview

You will immediately see an overview of Apple’s financials. This section of the tool presents an overview of the key items from the company’s Income Statement, Balance Sheet, and Cash Flow from the most recent quarters. Scroll down to see charts that show earnings and revenue history, debts to assets, cash flow, and EPS forecast and actual either, with the choice to view annual or quarterly data.

Income Statement

Navigate to the next section for more detailed information about income statements. Again, you have the option to view either annual or quarterly data. The data includes revenue, profit, and income information. The chart below the table presents revenues, earnings, and profit margin. If you have an Ultimate account, you can download the income statement data to excel.

Balance Sheet

See a more detailed balance sheet breakdown of assets, liabilities, and equity by quarter or annually. The chart below the data shows debt to assets visually. Again, you can download this data.

Cash Flow

A more detailed cash flow review, including operating, investing, financing, end cash position, and free cash flow, either annual or quarterly. This information can be downloaded and is also presented as a chart.

Now, Give it a Try!

Discover how easily you can incorporate financials when you conduct stock analysis on TipRanks.

Then let us know how you get on.

